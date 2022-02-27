Prime Minister Robert Abela is contesting the election on the fifth district to undermine his own colleagues, Opposition leader Bernard Grech said on Sunday during a mass rally for supporters.

Addressing a sizeable crowd in Żurrieq, Grech said that unlike what the Labour Party has been alleging, he is still contesting the election fifth district. Żurrieq is part of this district.

"I know these areas well because I grew up in Birzebbugia. I am contesting this district with conviction, not out of convenience, like you, Prime Minister.

"Abela is contesting th fifth district to undermine his colleagues. That is because we have a prime minister who is uncertain," Grech said.

Before kicking off his speech, Grech led a minute of silence for Ukraine and the plight of the people there.

"We need to be proactive. We do not want Russians to be Maltese citizens while they kill other nations," Grech said.

Echoing similar remarks made earlier on Sunday, Grech again said it is still possible for the PN to become "the alternative that the country needs", saying supporters filled the party with courage.

Grech also repeatedly criticised the Labour Party for failing to present its electoral manifesto, unlike the PN which had already presented its plans and published them.

"They thought we would be caught unprepared but not only were we prepared, we are ready to govern. Not only is our campaign not negative, but it is convincing more people of our vision for Malta," he said.

10 new economic sectors

Giving a recap of some of the proposals unveiled during the first week of the election campaign, Grech reiterated the party's pledge to create 10 new economic sectors.

Grech said that a PN government would also ensure people enjoy higher wages instead of just a higher cost of living.

This government did not create a single new economic sector, Grech said.

He also spoke about meeting farmers, even before the election was called, to ensure their needs are better understood.

"We don't just call up farmers. We go down to the fields and smell the fruit. I have been doing that since before I entered politics," the PN leader said.

Grech ended his speech by calling on the supporters to help share the PN's message and for those who want change to join the party.