Bernard Grech has issued a rallying call for people to attend a PN-organised protest on Sunday, telling people that “Malta deserves better” than what Robert Abela is offering.

In a televised address, the Opposition leader accused the prime minister of being quick to defend the wealthy insiders who help keep him in power, to the detriment of the average worker or homemaker.

“Malta can be better,” Grech said. “You can have a better job and earn more money, while getting the country you deserve.”

The PN has called Sunday’s protest after a landmark judgement annulled contracts related to the government’s handover of three state hospitals to private investors.

Those investors – initially Vitals Global Healthcare and then Steward Health Care International – failed to abide by any of the conditions they bound themselves to in their contract with the government, a judge found as he struck off the deal.

The court also concluded that the government of the time was culpable, as it quietly negotiated a memorandum of understanding with Vitals months before it issued a public call for tender for the hospitals project, inexplicably gave the investors several additional years to complete the works and also added a clause promising Steward a €100 million payout if the deal was cancelled.

In his brief address, Grech said Abela “and his friends” had defended the hospitals contracts in parliament and during political events at every turn.

He also cited another court decision, which found that the Broadcasting Authority and PBS had breached the PN’s rights and failed to ensure impartiality in their broadcasting.

Grech said those two rulings, coupled with the government’s reluctance to hold a public inquiry into the construction collapse death of Jean Paul Sofia and its failings that led to the murder of Bernice Cassar, were evidence of a country that is failing its own people.

“This is the country under Robert Abela,” he said. “Join us in Valletta on Sunday to show Abela that the time for impunity in the country has ended.”

Sunday’s protest begins at 3.30pm in front of the prime minister's office at Castille in Valletta.