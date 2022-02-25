Bernard Grech met farmers in Mġarr on Friday and promised that a new Nationalist government will tend to the Malta-grown fruit and vegetables, fish, meat and milk.

The PN leader promised

An agency promoting Maltese products;

An intensive programme incentivising organic production;

Intensive educational programmes to attract young farmers and growers;

Support to farmers by sustaining the local market and reducing bureaucracy.

Grech said farmers, growers and fishermen had ended up in a situation where they had to face ever-rising costs and reduced support from the authorities.

A new Nationalist government would first address their expenses, help them access funds, introducing fuel subsidies, dramatically reduce the costs of pesticides and inspections and eliminate the water and electricity meter rentals, which had become a major burden on the local product.