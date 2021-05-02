PN leader Bernard Grech received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday.

Grech, who turns 50 in June, was among the 40+ group who could apply for the vaccine as from April 23.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Saturday that people over 30 can start signing up for the vaccine from Tuesday.

As of Thursday, more than two out of every three people in their 50s had received at least one vaccine shot, with 94 per cent of over 60s also vaccinated with at least one dose.

The health authorities said on Sunday that a total of 335,848 vaccine doses have been administered including 108,216 second doses.