PN leader Bernard Grech was not allowed inside his party's own club in Ħamrun during the San Cajetan morning March on Sunday, in an incident that led to an altercation that left a party supporter "severely beaten".

Party sources confirmed the incident happened when the Nationalist Party leader was visiting the popular morning march with some PN supporters, when he sought to enter the PN's club on St Joseph High Road.

A barman allegedly refused to let him in, causing a stir between supporters who were accompanying Grech and some other people who were in the club. Tensions escalated into an altercation in which one of Grech's supporters - Noel Mifsud Bonnici - was allegedly beaten to the ground.

The incident happened in front of Grech and several other PN supporters before police intervened and an ambulance was called to take the man to hospital.

The Nationalist Party club in Ħamrun. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

It is unclear who the aggressors were and it is understood that police are investigating the case.

Speaking to Times of Malta, Mifsud Bonnici's wife Fatima refuted claims that the aggressors were likely supporters of former leader Adrian Delia.

Several top party sources also said the altercation was not motivated by any feud between supporters. They said it was likely caused by a misunderstanding that got out of hand, in a place and atmosphere where several people were under the influence of alcohol.

One source close to Grech said the barman did not want Grech inside the club because there were Labour Party supporters inside. Grech agreed to leave the club, the source said.

That version of events was disputed by the wife of the injured supporter, who claimed the barman was irked by Grech's failure to visit the club in years.

Following the incident, Grech followed the feast celebrations from the balcony of a nearby property.

Grech and the party administration have so far been silent about the incident.

Questions were sent to the party on Monday afternoon, asking for a reaction from the administration, whether the party is carrying out an internal investigation, and whether it intends to take any disciplinary action.

Efforts to contact the club barman were unsuccessful by the time of writing.

Noel Mifsud Bonnici with his wife Fatima. Photo: Facebook/Fatima Mifsud Bonnici

PN supporter from Ħamrun and a relative of Grech

Times of Malta spoke to Fatima Mifsud Bonnici, the wife of Noel Mifsud Bonnici, while he was being seen by medics. She said she was furious about the incident.

"It is so shameful that my husband, a PN supporter, had to suffer a beating in one of the party's own clubs," she said.

"I cannot stand violence and aggression on my husband and I will do anything to make sure that the cowboys who hurt him are brought to justice."

Noel Mifsud Bonnici, 55, was trying to stick his neck out for his leader when Grech was refused entry, his wife said. That is when a group of men allegedly attacked him and punched him to the ground.

Fatima said her husband, who hails from Ħamrun and also happens to be a relative of Grech, was one of the supporters accompanying the party leader at the march.

Mifsud Bonnici is still in hospital awaiting surgery, after sustaining a leg injury and fractures in his hands. Photo: Fatima Mifsud Bonnici

She said the barman told Grech he was not welcome there.

"My husband felt it was not fair that the party leader is not allowed to walk into one of the party's own clubs and stuck his neck out for Grech, insisting he should be allowed in," she told Times of Malta.

"The barman said he didn't care because Grech hadn't bothered to visit in two years and he started cussing. When my husband continued to protest, a group of men pounced on him and began to beat him."

Fatima was not present during the incident but her husband told her the altercation allegedly continued on the street before police intervened and an ambulance was called to take him to hospital.

On Monday, Mifsud Bonnici was still in hospital awaiting surgery after sustaining a leg injury and fractures in his hands. His wife said he was unable to walk and the injuries will take at least eight weeks to heal.