Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech has vowed to continue working to win over voters, as multiple polls suggest the party is on track for a sizeable defeat in the March 26 general election.

Speaking in Marsaxlokk, Grech said that three separate polls released on Sunday “showed different results” and that the party was making inroads in some respects.

“The road is an uphill one but we will keep working and we are committed to doing more,” he told journalists.

“We are determined and focused on convincing people. There are people saying they do not know who to vote for, or saying they will not vote and whispering in our ears that they are turning to us.”

A poll published by the Sunday Times of Malta puts the Labour ahead by 44,500 votes, while another published by It-Torċa calculated the gap to be of around 41,000. A third survey published this Sunday, by Malta Today, also suggests a Labour victory albeit by a smaller majority of 23,000 votes.

Pledges for local fishing and farming

Grech was speaking after meeting with fishermen in Marsaxlokk, and his press event focused on pledges that his party were making to the fishing and farming sectors.

He said that a Nationalist government would encourage families to buy local produce and young people to take up fishing and farming. One of the first things the PN would do, if elected, is to remove red tape hindering the fishing sector, he said.

Grech (left) meets with fishermen in Marsaxlokk. Photo: PN

Grech did not elaborate on how it would do so, although he said many had expressed frustration with the party about the “daily” issues they faced.

The PN would also work on encouraging more young people to take up fishing and farming, a move that is crucial if the two sectors are to grow, the PN leader said, and tap EU funds to encourage greater uptake of local produce.

“We truly believe in local products and we will be working with farmers and fishermen to grow the sectors. We want to help Malta’s families buy fresh, local produce,” he said.

“Earlier we spoke to fishermen, farmers…we have understood their problems. Fishermen, showing us their calloused hands, told us they work weekends but don’t earn €28,000 a month,” Grech said in a remark aimed at Prime Minister Robert Abela and his legal firm’s income from the Planning Authority prior to him becoming prime minister.

Grech also promised to address the issue of drops in profit for fishermen and farmers as a result of a rise in the cost of living.