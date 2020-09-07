Nationalist Party leadership contender Bernard Grech on Monday settled almost €30,000 in tax dues, as part of a plan to bring his affairs in order, Times of Malta understands.

Grech sent a representative to the Inland Revenue Department on Monday morning with a cheque to settle dues on unpaid taxes spanning a number of years, Times of Malta understands.

Although he had originally disputed the amount owed, Grech is understood to have opted against taking the dispute further and settled the full amount.

A spokesman for Grech said that although the would-be PN leader had the right to contest both the amount owed as well as penalties and interest, he had opted against exercising this right and settled the full amount.

He said: "Dr Grech wanted to ensure that there are no pending amounts with the Office of the Commissioner for Revenue, although he had every right to contest such amounts. This to the extent that he decided to renounce to this right and settle the full amount under remission."

The move came just 24 hours after it was revealed that the aspiring opposition leader had a history of tax irregularities.

Grech last month entered into an agreement with the tax man to settle a number of dues and irregularities.

He signed up for a payment plan with tax official just a few days after submitting his nomination for party leader.

Grech has over the weekend provided the press with a copy of a tax compliance certificate issued earlier this month, saying it was self-explanatory.

'Grech could have face court action'

Meanwhile, sources told Times of Malta that Grech, a lawyer, had first started receiving correspondence urging him to get his affairs in order back in 2006.

A senior tax official said that had Grech not done so after deciding to enter politics, court proceedings would have begun.

Grech had adjusted his declared income for 2016, 2017, and 2019, raising it from what he had previously claimed to have earned.

A look at Grech’s declared income shows he claimed to have made just €6,500 in 2009. This climbed up to €15,000 in 2013, according to sources familiar with Grech’s tax situation.

The aspiring PN leader, a complete newcomer to the political scene, has not filed a VAT return for three years.

Times of Malta is informed that he has also been slapped with €2,000 in penalties and €1,300 in interest following late submissions of income tax.

Grech is understood to have defended his position, telling tax officials that he had experienced “financial difficulties” in recent years.

Grech is up against incumbent leader Adrian Delia, himself no stranger to financial woes.

In 2018, the tax authorities agreed on an €81,000 settlement with the PN and opposition leader for unpaid taxes.

Last week Times of Malta reported how Delia had filed his 2018 income tax returns a year late.

Both Delia and Grech have submitted financial information to a PN commission tasked with carrying out a due diligence exercise on the prospective leadership candidates.

The election is expected to be held next month.