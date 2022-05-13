Bernard Grech has submitted his nomination for the PN leadership election in which he is the sole candidate. The election is being held on May 27 and 28 at the PN headquarters in Pietà and its sub-headquarters in Sannat.

Voting will be between 5 and 9pm on May 27 and from 8am to 5pm on May 28.

Early voting will take place on May 23 between 5 and 9pm at the Pietà headquarters and in Sannat from 5 to 8pm.

Grech said he was determined to continue taking the necessary decisions to again turn the PN into a stronger and winning party with the strong support of the party's councillors.

He had been approved to contest the post by the party’s candidates’ commission in a due diligence exercise.

Grech's nomination was seconded by three MPs, five local councillors, 10 members of the executive, 50 members of the general council and 50 party members.

Since he is the sole candidate, Grech will only need a simple majority vote among party councillors to be confirmed as PN leader.

According to the PN statute, the party leader is obliged to step down after losing the general election, giving party members the opportunity to elect a new candidate should they wish to do so.

Grech became PN leader in October 2020 when he obtained 69.3% of party members’ votes when contesting against former leader Adrian Delia.