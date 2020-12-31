PN leader Bernard Grech on Thursday paid tribute to the frontliners of the COVID-19 pandemic and expressed solidarity with the victims of the virus.

In his message for the New Year, Grech offered condolences to those who lost loved ones to the virus, those who fell ill because of it and those who had to go in quarantine. The pandemic, he noted, affected everyone in one way or another, the economy, businesses and families, many of whom found themselves struggling to keep up with the cost of living.

He thanked workers in the health sector, educators who had to adapt to new challenges, those working to control the pandemic and journalists.

Grech appealed to everyone to continue to take precautions as indicated by the health authorities and expressed hope that the vaccine would bring a new ray of light.

2020, he recalled, had started with the resignation of a Prime Minister and the appointment of a new one, developments which followed weeks of protests by civil society.

Next year, he said, should be one of renewal for the whole world and for the country.

Everyone should learn from what took place this year. Infrastructure should be strengthened for Maltese children to never again end up at home without schooling, for teleworking to become the norm, for the highest possible standards to be established in care homes, and to ensure the country has a diversified economy, ready to face any challenge that may come up.