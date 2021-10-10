Opposition leader Bernard Grech asked on Sunday what is holding the police commissioner from investigating Konrad Mizzi, given revelations on his activities in office.

He was reacting to Times of Malta’s reporting that Mizzi, a former energy minister, had leaked confidential documents related to large projects to business magnate Yorgen Fenech, who is accused of masterminding the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Mizzi was kicked out of the Labour Party last year after Times of Malta revealed how Fenech had taken a cut on Enemalta’s Montenegro wind farm deal, which Mizzi was largely responsible for.

Earlier this week, Mizzi was summoned to the Public Accounts Committee to testify about the Electrogas power station project, but he refused and called the exercise a “partisan attack” on the project.

“Konrad Mizzi had the opportunity to answer for his actions, to explain himself on this project that he is so proud of at the Public Accounts Committee, but instead he chose to run away,” Grech said.

He asked why the Labour parliamentary group and Prime Minister Robert Abela continue to defend Mizzi when they know about his activities.

“I want to ask the Police Commissioner, what are you waiting for to investigate Konrad Mizzi and take him to court? Now that it is clear he was breaking the law, why are we not taking the necessary steps to bring him to justice,” he continued.

“Who is pulling the strings? What does Konrad Mizzi know about you that you are so afraid of him. It’s shameful, this is a government of impunity.”

Grech dismissed the PN’s poor performance in opinion surveys, including the latest one in Malta Today on Sunday, saying that a “silent majority” would turn out for the party at the polling booth.

The MaltaToday survey found that support for the PN had plummeted by four points since September and estimated that the Labour Party enjoyed a comfortable majority of over 50,000 votes.

“Yes, it’s true that we’re not frontrunners in surveys, but there are another 80,000 people who are not regularly quizzed by pollsters and they will have their say on election day,” Grech said.

Party of smoke and mirrors

“When people see how the government operates, when they realise that promises like ‘blockchain island’ have dissolved into nothing, they realise that Labour is a party of smoke and mirrors, where they promise you nice things, but you quickly find it’s all an illusion.”

He added that the PN’s plan to strengthen and enhance the economy would take another look at sectors like cryptocurrency, but after studying and planning for them carefully.

“There is a silent majority that sees what the government is doing and what we are making plans to do, and they are going to give their answer in the voting booth.”