Opposition leader Bernard Grech has written to Prime Minister Robert Abela calling for the government and the opposition to work together on the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry conclusions.

The inquiry conclusions have not been published yet. They are expected to be presented to the Prime Minister in the coming days.

In his letter, Grech told Abela that he wanted both parties to work together in parliament to "act on this inquiry through concrete actions which will close this ugly chapter in Maltese history once and for all."

He said his main priority was to ensure that the suffering all those close to Caruana Galizia’s family had to go through would not have been in vain but would lead to an improved democracy in Malta.

Caruana Galizia was killed by a car bomb in Bidnija, in October 2017, and the government gave in to pressure to hold a public inquiry into her death in July 2019.

A copy of Grech’s letter to Abela can be seen in the pdf link below.

Attached files Grech's letter to Abela