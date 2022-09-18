PN leader Bernard Grech's father John died on Sunday, aged 90.

His death was announced by the Nationalist Party in a statement, as well as by Bernard Grech himself in a post on Facebook.

Bernard Grech recalled his daily greeting to his father, asking him how he was, a question to which he always replied that he was feeling well.

He said that a week ago, when he was already feeling that the end was near, his father replied that he felt better.

"Now he is surely better. He has rested. You will now enjoy the eternity of love you always instil in us," Bernard Grech wrote as he thanked his father in his tribute.

The PN said all its activities on Sunday are being cancelled.

Condolences were also expressed by the Labour Party.