Juventus on Tuesday announced that Federico Bernardeschi has become the latest Italy player to test positive for coronavirus following the international break.

The 27-year-old is at least the sixth Italy international to contract the virus following the Azzurri’s World Cup qualifiers against Northern Ireland, Bulgaria and Lithuania.

“Federico Bernardeschi tested positive for COVID-19. The footballer is in isolation and asymptomatic,” Juventus said in a statement.

