Bernice Cassar was carrying a file full of documents related to her case before the Family Court when she was shot dead by her estranged husband in Corradino, a court was told on Tuesday.

The thick light-blue file retrieved from her car was presented in court by one of the prosecuting officers in the compilation of evidence against Roderick Cassar, who is pleading not guilty to femicide.

The file included receipts, emails, copies of screenshots as well as copies of police reports filed by Bernice Cassar in the days preceding her murder last November.

During the hearing, a copy of the mediation proceedings between the accused and his estranged wife were also presented.

The prosecution had requested those documents to be included in the records of the murder case.

Bernice’s lawyer had filed a letter to initiate mediation on May 17 last year.

The defence minuted that it was contesting the admissibility of that mediation file as evidence.

But the court pointed out that that issue would be tackled by the defence in the preliminary pleas stage.

The case continues.

Inspectors Shaun Pawney, Wayne Camilleri and Paul Camilleri prosecuted, together with AG lawyer Angele Vella. Lawyers Franco Debono, Arthur Azzopardi, Francesca Zarb and Jacob Magri are defence counsel. Lawyers Stefano Filletti, Marita Pace Dimech, Anne Marie Cutajar and Rodianne Sciberras appeared parte civile.