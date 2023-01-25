The man accused of killing his wife, Bernice Cassar, late last year told a friend on the day that his own funeral was next, a court heard on Wednesday.

Details of the conversation were given in court when Stephen Seychell, a former work colleague, gave evidence in the compilation of evidence against Roderick Cassar, who stands accused over the fatal shooting on November 22.

He said that when Roderick Cassar uploaded a Facebook post that appeared to indicate that he was contemplating suicide, he immediately phoned him.

On asking him whether he needed anything, Cassar replied: “Come to my funeral, My funeral is next,” he said.

When he asked more questions, Cassar replied, “I killed her! I killed her!”

Seychell told the court that he was confused as he was not aware of the murder at the time.

“My wife!” Cassar then told him.

On Wednesday Cassar sat calmly in court, eyes momentarily closed and hands on his lap.

A number of forensic experts, tasked by the inquiring magistrate to gather data from the crime scene, also testified.

A glass sample taken from the victim’s car, a key found at the crime scene, as well as the key to the Nissan Qashqai driven by the victim and subsequently found at her estranged husband’s flat in Qrendi were all presented in evidence.

An expert testified about how he lifted fingerprints from a Tomahawk shotgun and a black magazine.

Two other experts had taken samples from Cassar at Mater Dei Hospital for gunshot residue testing purposes.

They also took nail scrapings from the suspect and photographed the whole process.

The hearing proceeded smoothly until some four folders of photographs from the crime scene, including images of the victim, were presented in evidence.

Suddenly, a woman seated alongside other female relatives of the victim and right behind the accused, stood up, visibly pale and upset.

“Do you mind? He’s purposely showing the victim’s photos to us,” said the woman, pointing in the defence lawyers’ direction.

Lawyer Franco Debono, vociferously objected to the woman’s claims, adding that this was ‘not pleasant’ even for the lawyers.

Magistrate Joseph Mifsud told the woman that while he appreciated the difficult situation, interruptions could amount to contempt of court. He said the defence were doing their job and all were court officials.

Lawyer Marita Pace Dimech who rushed to her side, intervened to ensure that the situation did not escalate. The woman then apologised.

The case continues.

AG lawyers Angele Vella and Darlene Grima assisted Inspectors Wayne Camilleri, Shaun Pawney and Paul Camlleri.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Arthur Azzopardi and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel .

Lawyers Stefano Filletti , Marita Pace Dimech, Ann Marie Cutajar and Rodianne Sciberras appeared parte civile.