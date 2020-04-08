Bernie Sanders is withdrawing from the Democratic Party's presidential candidate race, his campaign said on Wednesday.

The 78-year-old senator from Vermont informed his staff of the decision during a conference call on Wednesday morning. He is due to speak to supporters later in the day.

Sanders' suspension paves the way for Joe Biden to be selected as the party's nominee for the White House.

He mounted a formidable challenge to Biden in the 2020 race and became the frontrunner early this year, only to be eclipsed by a surging former vice president, who holds a substantial lead in the all-important race for delegates who choose the nominee.

Biden will challenge incumbent Donald Trump in the November election.

More to follow.