Italian Matteo Berrettini edged Italy ahead in their United Cup city final in Brisbane winning a thrilling three-set match over Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Berrettini showed he will be a real contender for the Australian Open with his 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over the towering world number 10.

Earlier, top-ranked Iga Swiatek outlasted Martina Trevisan to level the tie after rising star Lorenzo Musetti produced an almost flawless display of serving to put Italy in front in the first match of the day.

Magda Linette will be trying to level the final for Poland once again when she plays Lucia Bronzetti in the second women’s singles ahead of a mixed doubles.

Berrettini, who was once as high as six in the world, has slipped out of the top 10 but showed he is on track to get back to his best.

