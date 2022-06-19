Italy’s Matteo Berrettini served notice of his intention to mount another strong challenge at Wimbledon after joining an elite group of players by retaining his ATP Queen’s Club title on Sunday.

Berrettini defeated Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic 7-5, 6-4 in the final of the Wimbledon warm-up event.

He will now be aiming to go one better at Wimbledon, the only one of tennis’s four majors still played on grass, after losing to Novak Djokovic in last year’s final

