Last year’s Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini complained on Friday that he has been “screwed” by the decision to strip the tournament of its ranking points.

In May, both the ATP and the WTA announced that no points would be awarded after the All England Club banned Russian and Belarusian players from playing at Wimbledon as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Men’s world number one Novak Djokovic said last month it was a “lose-lose” situation for everyone and former US and Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka said she was ready to boycott Wimbledon.

Berrettini is set to drop down from his current ranking of 10th in the world due to the change with the points used to determine qualification and seeding for competitions.

