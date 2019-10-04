Italy’s Women National Team coach Milena Bertolini downplayed the idea that Italy will be sure favourites against Malta in Friday’s Euro 2021 Group Qualifying match between the two countries at the Centenary Stadium (kick-off: 17.30).

“We are favourites because of the history, the ranking, and because Italian football is different compared Maltese women’s football,” The former Brescia coach explained.

“But as I said before, what is fundamental is the attitude, the approach of great respect and humility towards the opponent. That is the thing I ask from my players – To respect the adversary.

Video: Jonathan Borg

The 15th world-ranked side will be looking to extend their perfect run in these qualifiers after beating Israel and Georgia in the previous two matches. “The result is fundamental (for us),” Bertolini said, “Our goal is to win the game. If then we get the opportunity to score many goals, we will take it.

“Definitely, we are looking for the three points. It is the way to qualify for the final stages of the European Championship and we have been training for it so we want to win.”

Bertolini will have the services of many players who were by her side as Italy made the most of their opportunity during last summer’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in France. The Italians were the tournament’s dark horses as they reached the quarter-finals in their first appearance since 1999. Having beaten teams like Australia and China in the summer, the side will be wanting to replicate this excitement by getting qualification.

Despite being stronger in rank and investment, Bertolini had words of praise towards the Malta contingent referring to the team as one which on the right path. “The Maltese selection is growing in many aspects. I see a team that is improving a lot.

“I know that they are a quality side and I am certain that we should not underestimate them. This is the primary thing.”