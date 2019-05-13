Mapfre MSV Life has announced that SavviSave has won the Best App award during the 2019 MCA eBusiness Awards. SavviSave is the company’s 100 per cent digital savings product developed jointly with Munich Re. It allows customers to save towards their own personal goals in a simplified and gamified way, all through a mobile app.

David Curmi, chief executive officer of Mapfre MSV Life said: “While there are many apps in the market that encourage you to spend, SavviSave stands out as the only fully-digital solution that encourages people to save. We are committed to play an active role in developing a stronger savings culture in Malta.”

He added: “This award is testimony to the hard work and efforts of the teams at both Mapfre MSV Life and Munich Re, our partners in this venture. It underscores our success in bringing this groundbreaking, innovative savings product to the market.”

The app was selected on the basis of several criteria, including innovation, user experience, value added, functionality, visual appeal, content, structure and navigation, reach and interactivity.