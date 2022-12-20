Online casinos offer a wide range of options for Canadians, but some online Canadian casinos are simply better than others.

To make it easier for players to find the best online casinos that offer a variety of games, this page the best online Canadian casinos for you to confidently play at.

The Canadian casinos listed on this site are reputable and safe for Canadian players. We have vetted each of them to ensure that they have a valid license to operate and have a good reputation.

Let's get started.

Top five Canadian online casino sites

1.) Jackpot City (Best overall Canadian casino)

Jackpot City

Canadians and players from many other countries can take advantage of Jackpot City Casino's generous welcome bonuses and ongoing promotions. While reviewing this casino it quickly became apparent that Microgaming offers a wide selection of casino games at this reputable online casino, including blackjack, slots, keno, roulette and many more.

Casino reputation

Jackpot City is well known for being one of the most secure and trusted casinos in Canada. This is due to their Reputable Microgaming software, their Malta Gaming Authority license, being eCOGRA approved and having safe encryption processes for all deposits, withdrawals and transactions.

Additionally, Jackpot City’s good reputation is further confirmed by Canadian players for 2 main reasons. They feel the casino has prompt and efficient 24/7 customer support via their live chat and email. Second, Jackpot City has multiple deposit and withdrawal options with fast processing times for Canadian players which is very important.

Bonuses and promotions

Players signing up for the first time at Jackpot City casino will receive a CA$1600 welcome package. The first 4 deposits receive the welcome bonus as follows:

Match bonus of 100% up to CA$400 on first deposit

Match bonus of 100% up to CA$400 on second deposit

Match bonus of 100% up to CA$400 on third deposit

Match bonus of 100% up to $400 on fourth deposit.

To claim a welcome bonus, you must deposit at least CA$10 and wager 70 times. Once a deposit has been made, the bonus will be credited automatically.

Casino games at Jackpot City Casino

On desktop and mobile, there are more than 400 slots. Once a player opens an account at Jackpot City, they can play all of the slots for free or wager real money. Classic slots, video slots and progressive slots are available.

There are multiple formats available for Evolution Gaming live dealer games with a chat function that allows players to chat with live dealers and other players around the table. HD streaming is delivered in excellent sound quality to your desktop or mobile device.

Additionally, there are table games like blackjack, roulette, video poker, Baccarat, and even speciality games like scratch cards and keno.

Payment methods

There are many options for withdrawing and depositing at Jackpot City Casino, including debit cards, credit cards, prepaid cards and web wallets. Withdrawals may take a bit longer than deposits to reach their casino account as deposits are almost instant.

Third parties cannot receive withdrawals and players can only receive withdrawals by using their original deposit method. Processing of withdrawals usually takes up to 72 hours.

The available deposit and withdrawal banking options for Canadian players are as follows:

Mastercard

Visa

Skrill

Visa Electron

Apple Pay

Trustly

iDebit

Interac

Neteller

General summary

Casino Jackpot City provided a good overall experience. The site navigation is clean, easy and user-friendly. Upon signing up, new players can receive a generous CA$1600 in welcome bonuses, free spins, and other special offers. Although the wagering requirement on the bonus is higher than many other online casinos, it stands to reason that there would also be a higher wagering requirement since the welcome bonus is also higher than most other online casinos.

Jackpot City Casino is a popular Canadian online casino that pays out quickly without making players go through hoops before they receive their funds.

2.) Spin Casino (Huge slots and game selection)

Spin Casino

Spin Casino has been paying out millions of dollars to winners since its launch in 2001. You can claim an impressive welcome bonus when you join and register at this real money Canadian online casino. This popular online casino for Canuck players offers multiple new release Casino games as well as high-paying jackpots.

Casino reputation

There is no doubt that Spin Casino has a long-standing reputation for being among the best online casinos for Canadian players since they have apps available for both iOS and Android operating systems. Canadian players have access to 8 deposit methods available through the casino, as well as a generous welcome bonus.

In addition to accepting Canadian dollars and offering multiple languages to its players, Spin Casino is a well-established online casino. It has also been noted that they also have a live casino which adds to their popularity among Canadian players because of the vast selection of gaming titles they have to offer.

Bonuses and promotions

Loyalty club members can receive a multitude of different promotions based on their reward level. These promotions range from redeeming points to play and sign-up boost points. New Canadian players can get a CA$1000 welcome package at Spin casino. The first 3 deposits receive a bonus as follows:

The first deposit is matched 100% up to CA$400

The second deposit is matched 100% up to CA$300

The third deposit is matched 100% up to CA$300

Deposits must be at least CA$10, and wagering requirements are 70x. You will receive the bonus funds after making a deposit.

Casino games at Spin Casino

Slots are the most popular games at Spin Casino. There are over 550 slot titles offered by Microgaming and NetEnt, many of them with free spins. You can also win some very large jackpots if you're lucky with a progressive jackpot. You will find all the slots you want at this casino.

Live casino games are available along with table games such as poker, Roulette, baccarat and blackjack. An industry new software provider called On Air provides many of their live dealer games. Several Live Dealer Baccarat games are available, providing players with endless opportunities to win. Their virtual tables are also impressive for those who enjoy live blackjack.

Payment methods

Canadian players can withdraw and deposit via web wallets and prepaid cards as well as credit cards and debit cards at Spin Online Casino. Most deposits are credited to your account almost instantly, but withdrawals may take a few days.

A withdrawal to a third party is not available. You can only withdraw to the original deposit method you used the first time. There is Between 24 and 72 hours window for withdrawals to be processed before they are transferred.

Players from Canada can choose from the following available payment methods:

Neteller

Netent

Visa

Mastercard

Interac

Visa Electron

iDebit

Skrill

Trustly

General summary

This trusted and secure online casino in Canada could help you win and withdraw thousands of dollars. Using Spin Casino's bonus code promotions, players can play both live dealer casino games and video slots. Among all the online casinos available for Canadians, this is one of the most popular and reliable. Although the wagering requirements at Spin Casino are high, Canadian players still enjoy playing there.

Spin casino is a safe and well-trusted gambling site in the industry where you can be entertained with all your favourite games. Besides playing games, making withdrawals, and reviewing deposits on the mobile app browser, bonuses and promotions can also be used there.

3.) Ruby Fortune (High payout % slots and games)

Ruby Fortune

Online casino players who have spent some time at Ruby Fortune Casino will probably be familiar with it. Its longevity can be attributed to its treatment of customers, as it has been in business since 2003. In addition to the welcome bonus, there is a wide range of different games offered by the site.

Casino reputation

Ruby Fortune has many attributes that have given the site such a renowned reputation with Canadian players. Not only are they licensed, have secure banking options and are well trusted in the industry but they are also eCogra approved, have multiple top-of-the-market software providers with a vast amount of games, 24/7 customer care and they’ve been in the industry since the early 2000s.

Bonuses and promotions

Players signing up for the first time at Ruby Fortune casino can take advantage of a welcome package of CA$750. You will receive the bonus over your first three deposits in the following order:

The first deposit is a 100% match bonus up to CA$250

The second deposit is a 100% match bonus up to CA$250

The third deposit is a 100% match bonus up to CA$250

Any winnings from the bonus must be wagered 70 times before a cashout can be requested. As soon as the minimum deposit of NZ$10 is made, the bonus will be automatically credited to the casino account.

Casino games at Ruby Fortune Casino

The number of titles available for slots at this casino is enormous. Ruby Fortune offers a wide variety of slots that players can play for free or real money once they create an account. Hundreds of video slots, progressive slots and traditional slots are available with titles such as Zeus Amazing Link, Immortal Romance and thunderstruck are popular choices with Canadian players.

Among the table games at Ruby Fortune are craps, video poker, roulette, keno, poker and many variants of blackjack. Live casino games are also available from the Gaming software supplier Evolution Gaming, which is known for its immersive nature.

Payment methods

Besides credit cards and prepaid cards, Ruby Fortune also offers e-wallet deposit options for Canadian players. Even though there aren't many options, it's more than enough to cater to players from Canada. You will receive an immediate credit to your casino account if you make a deposit using any of the methods below.

The casino takes 48 hours to process withdrawal requests, as they go into a pending state for that period. As a result of the verification process, your first withdrawal will take a bit longer.

Players from Canada have the following payment options:

Trustly

Visa

Skrill

Visa Electron

iDebit

Mastercard

Interac

Neteller

General summary

With its long history of offering games to Canadian players, Ruby Fortune Casino is recognized as one of the best Canadian casinos. Players can expect quality games from renowned software developers such as Microgaming and Evolution who provide a variety of online slots and table games at Ruby.

As well as the Malta Gaming Authority license, the site offers a decent selection of payment methods and 24/7 customer service. Ruby Fortune casino also has a generous welcome bonus when you join and if you want a trustworthy, simple casino with a trusted reputation, this is where to play.

4.) Royal Vegas (Fun Vegas theme site)

Royal Vegas

The Royal Vegas Casino is considered one of the best Canadian casinos by many Canadians because it also attracts players from all over the world. Microgaming is one of the largest suppliers of slots in the world, so this is partly due to the great selection of games as well as their generous signup bonus for new players.

Casino reputation

Royal Vegas Casino has 400+ games to choose from, an enticing welcome bonus, It’s a well-established Canadian casino and the fact that it is licensed by Malta Gaming Commission and has safe and secure banking practices in place, are just some of the reasons that the casino has gained such a great reputation among Canuck players.

In addition, the casino has multiple deposit and withdrawal methods to choose from that are Canadian-friendly, it is also eCogra approved and Canadian dollars are accepted.

Bonuses and promotions

There is a very generous welcome package available at Royal Vegas for New Canadian players which includes up to CA$1200 in free cash. This bonus is divided between the first four deposits and will be credited as follows:

The first deposit has a 100% match bonus of up to CA$300

The second deposit has a 100% match bonus of up to CA$300

The third deposit has a 100% match bonus of up to CA$300

The fourth deposit has a 100% match bonus of up to CA$300

Taking advantage of the welcome bonus requires a minimum deposit of CA$10 and a wagering requirement of 70x. As soon as a deposit is made, the bonus will be credited automatically.

Casino games at Royal Vegas Casino

Among the 400 games available at the casino are some of the best progressive jackpot slots, such as the well-known Mega Moolah slot, which often has over a million coins at stake. As of today, Mega Moolah has made more millionaires than any other progressive slot, and it is a wildlife-themed slot developed by Microgaming.

With Evolution Gaming, you can play live dealer games in a wide range of styles and formats. With HD streaming and excellent sound quality, you can play on both your desktop and cellphone. Besides blackjack, video poker, roulette and scratchies for instant win players, the casino offers a wide variety of other table games too.

Payment methods

At Royal Vegas Casino, you have the option of withdrawing and depositing with credit cards, web wallets, debit cards and prepaid cards. Deposits are credited almost immediately, but withdrawals take a few days to process. n order to withdraw funds, the original deposit method must be used, and withdrawals cannot be made to third parties. It takes between 48 and 72 hours for withdrawals to be processed.

For Canadian players, the following payment methods are available:

Skrill

iDebit

Visa

MasterCard

Visa Electron

Interac

Trustly

Neteller

General summary

The signup process at Royal Vegas Casino is fast and simple, and the great Microgaming games ensure there are always exciting titles to play. It's easy for Canadian players to access everything Royal Vegas has to offer thanks to the website's user-friendly interface, reliability, and ease of use.

Royal Vegas Casino is without a doubt one of the best online casinos at the moment when it comes to casino bonuses. This well-established casino with a reputable license from the Malta Gaming Authority and secured transactions makes it a great choice for new players. We recommend it to our visitors.

5.) Gaming Club (One of the best online casinos ever)

Gaming Club

The Gaming Club Casino is one of the most popular online betting sites for Canadian players. Aside from offering new players a generous welcome bonus, it boasts an array of great games courtesy of leading software developer Microgaming and a variety of payment methods, which makes it one of the top Canadian online casinos.

Casino reputation

Gaming Club has a well-known reputation for being one of the best casinos to play at for Canadians as the casino uses, not only, one of the most reputable software suppliers – Microgaming but they have been an established casino since 1994 and the casino is licensed with multiple deposit methods available in Canadian Dollars. To ensure the safety and fairness of their casino they are also eCOGRA approved. Gaming Club has been in the industry for so long that it adds a level of confidence in terms of the casino’s security processes for Canadian players.

Bonuses and promotions

Players from Canada can claim two deposit bonuses at Gaming Club casino. There are two 100% match bonuses: one up to $200 and the second one up to CA$150.

Deposits must be at least CA$10 to qualify for the welcome bonus. Wagering requirements are 70x. Bonuses will be credited to players after they make their first deposit. At Gaming Club Casino, players can also receive regular percentage match bonuses during the week and on weekends. To inform players about bonus rewards, emails will be sent and updates will also be available in the software.

Casino games at Gaming Club Casino

In addition to three-reel slots and five-reel slots, progressive jackpot slots are also available. There are dozens of bonus games available on the slots, including scatters, wilds, free spins and multipliers. The site also offers popular large progressive jackpot slots.

Poker games such as Three Card Poker and High-Speed Poker are available at Gaming Club, as well as various blackjack variants. Aside from roulette, the casino also offers keno, video poker, sic bo, baccarat and craps. Gaming Club's live casino offers real-time action every day for Canadian players, so live dealer games are among the most entertaining things to play online. Since these games are broadcast from a land-based location, players and dealers can interact with one another and with the dealer.

Payment methods

There are several ways to deposit and withdraw money at Gaming Club. Skrill, Neteller, and Paysafecard are among the e-wallets that Gaming Club accepts along with credit cards and debit cards. A deposit can be made instantly, but a withdrawal can take anywhere from 1 day to 7 days. The withdrawal process takes 1 to 2 days if a player uses Neteller, Skrill, EcoCard or Neteller, instead of 2 to 7 days if the player withdraws via Visa, Echeck, or Bank transfer.

Canadian players can choose from the following payment methods:

EcoCard

Direct Bank Transfer

Skrill

Visa, Maestro and Mastercard

Neteller

Instadebit

Paysafecard

Echeck

General summary

Gaming Club ranks among the best Canadian online casinos with a long and solid history in the industry. As we mentioned earlier, we strongly believe that playing on the site is safe and decent, which is very important to us. A casino that has gained eCOGRA certification assures its players that the odds of winning are fair. It offers a highly reliable casino experience, one that is completely fair.

In our search for reviews and complaints about Gaming Club, we were surprised to find none whatsoever, which is unusual since casinos that have been around for so long usually have some dirt on them. As more Canadians are using Bitcoin for deposits to online casinos, the only niggle we have is that Bitcoin deposits aren't available.

Banking methods for Canadian online casinos

Players from Canada have a lot of options when it comes to banking because many Canadian banks accept credit cards, debit cards and Interac for deposits into online casinos. Moreover, deposit options such as Neteller, Skrill, and Poli are available as well.

Visa and MasterCard

There is no difference between a land casino and an online casino when it comes to accepting Visa payments. Online casinos utilize Visa because it is widely accepted and has built-in trust. Millions of Canadians have Visa cards in their wallets, so they tend to use them first when depositing at an online casino. All deposits and withdrawals are instant, which is the main attraction.

In addition, Canadian players also choose to deposit using Mastercard. Depositing and withdrawing with MasterCard have many benefits. Many of the best Canadian internet casinos offer this option, which provides security, convenience, and protection. If you play pokies or table games online, you don't want to wait a few days for your deposits to be available. MasterCard enables hassle-free and instant deposits.

Debit cards

Online casinos increasingly use debit cards as a payment method. Payments will be authorized quickly and securely by companies like Visa and MasterCard. By doing so, you will be able to focus on discovering what online casinos have to offer. Gamblers don't want to get charged for their debit or credit cards when they use online casinos. To avoid fraud, we always recommend playing at our recommended online casinos.

An added layer of security is provided by third-party services, such as Visa. Online security software is used by all major credit and debit card companies, so you can trust that your information is safe.

INTERAC

The Interac system is one of the most widely used systems for exchanging electronic financial transactions between financial institutions and other enterprises throughout Canada. Interac is the main network through which funds are transferred within the Canadian banking system, and it is the network that facilitates the transfer of funds within the Canadian debit card system, thanks to its e-Transfer service.

Because it is one of the most popular banking options among Canadians, it is no wonder that so many Canadian online casinos accept it as an easy and convenient deposit and withdrawal method for their players.

E-Wallets

Canadian players often choose casinos with an e-wallet for their deposits because it makes depositing and withdrawing easier. Skrill, Neteller, and other e-wallet casinos are usually widely available in Canada.

Payment systems are usually safe and secure, but many people are still concerned about fraud. Using eWallets instead is the best option. Playing at an online casino requires a lot of considerations. Choose an online casino that accepts your preferred e-Wallet deposit method when choosing one.

In addition, e-wallets enable tracking transactions, so you know exactly what you are spending. In addition, getting started at a Canadian online casino is extremely easy once you have created an account with your preferred e-wallet.

Frequently Asked Questions by Canadian gambling fans

Can I play for real money at online casinos in Canada?

In Canada, online casinos allow you to play for real money and win real money. There are also some Canadian online casinos where you can play for free. Unlike free games, real money games require you to deposit money first. Casinos may give away real money for free in some cases, but any withdrawal can only be requested after the wagering requirement has been met.

To play for real money at the casino our advice is to choose one of the trusted Canadian casinos we’ve mentioned, sign up to become a member and then make your first deposit to utilise the welcome bonus to get more bang for your loonie.

What happens if I win and I want to withdraw funds?

Firstly, you just need to click on the withdrawal button. As soon as you request a withdrawal in the cashier section of the website, you will most likely be asked to provide certain verification documents.

Usually, this will only be done when a person withdraws money for the first time. To process your withdrawal request, you will be asked to provide information about your credit card and evidence of your address as well as a form of identification, such as your driver's license or passport. Payment will be made to your chosen method once the casino has verified your documentation.

Is making deposits and withdrawals to and from sites pretty easy?

It is very easy to deposit and withdraw money from an online casino in Canada. Once you have signed up for an account at your favourite casino and have logged in to your real money account, you will simply need to click on the deposit button in the cashier section.

You'll be able to get started as soon as you've selected your currency and the method of your deposit. As with the deposit process, the withdrawal process is the same: you go to the cashier section of the website, click "withdrawal" and enter the amount that you wish to withdraw.

Are the games rigged at online casinos or are they pretty legitimate?

You can read reviews on websites such as this one to make sure the casino you sign up with is a reputable one and offers a good choice of trustworthy games. Further, all software developers who produce casino games are required to adhere to strict licensing and testing requirements before launching their products. Many of the best Canadian casinos are eCOGRA-approved, which ensures fair and safe gaming, as an added safety measure for players. In addition, a casino would lose its license if found to be using unethical software, so cheating is not in its best interests.

How do online casinos in Canada compare to land-based casinos?

The physical constraints that are attached to land casinos, players are usually limited to playing a small number of games. Online casinos provide a wide range of games. No matter if you like playing poker, blackjack, roulette, and slots, there can be no shortage of games you can play at an online casino. You can play whenever and wherever you like, whether you are on your phone or your desktop.

Online casino games offer you more rewards than you would get when playing in land-based casinos and your chances of winning are higher when you receive promotions.

Are all casino sites for Canadian players pretty much the same?

This all depends on which casino online you choose to play at but generally no, some casinos offer better welcome bonuses than others, some have better reputations etc.

That is why finding Canadian casinos with a good track record is key. Furthermore, I would recommend that you select a casino that offers a variety of different software suppliers over a single supplier, as these casinos are more likely to have a limited number of games that you can select from. Some Canadian casinos online that do only have one supplier, however, such as Jackpot City, do keep adding more and more Microgaming slots all the time so that players never get tired of the games available.

Will I be able to easily get customer support if I need help?

Customer support is readily available for players at most Canadian online casinos. Casino representatives are usually available 24/7 to answer any questions you might have through either live chat or email.

Some casinos do still offer a number you can call but it’s pretty rare. Live chat, in our experience, has always been the quickest in terms of getting a response whereas emailing can sometimes take between a couple of hours to a day or 2 depending on which Canadian casino you are playing at.

Final words

You can feel confident playing at these Canadian casinos if you are looking for trusted, licensed casinos with a wide variety of casino games including slots, table games, specialty games, live casino games and more at a Canadian casino. As a Canadian player, you must ensure you choose the right place whether you want to play for real money or test out a game for free in demo play.

So as a result, we have extensively researched each of the Canadian online casinos in the list below so you can rest assured that you are playing at the best online casinos in Canada. This review has been written to ensure that Canadian players have a comprehensive understanding of the casinos listed in this review. Each casino is well-established, safe, licensed, and has a good reputation to ensure each is a good fit for them. Each of the five best Canadian casinos listed above offers a variety of entertainment that will keep you entertained for hours on end.

In addition, our experts have taken care to make sure that the casinos we have listed are accessible for Canadian players in terms of deposits and withdrawals so that the experience is as convenient as possible.

Disclaimer: The rules and regulations surrounding online gambling in Canada differ from one province to the next. Please check with local requirements before proceeding or attempting to open an account with any of the casinos mentioned on this page. Online casino gambling is a risky form of online entertainment that could lead to losses. Please exercise care when playing online, gamble responsibly and never beyond what you're able to afford to lose. The opinions and the views expressed in this article are that of the authors and do not reflect the opinions or views of the publication. The authors of this publication could earn a commission should you click on any of the links found throughout this article. This however does not influence the reviews or the order of the rankings of the online casinos found in this article. Should you, your family or anyone you know have a gambling problem please direct them to this website in order to seek help: responsiblegambling.org