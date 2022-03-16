Canadians are up for the very best the world has to offer when it comes to online gambling. As there are new operators shifting their attention to Canada it may be quite a challenge to pick the very best ones and we would be lying if we would tell you that we’ve got a number one pick that suits all your needs.

As we believe that the criteria of the best casinos sites in Canada depends on personal preferences, we can help you with the 10 best selections based on a set of specific performance metrics that should cover some or most of your own requirements. In this listicle about the best casino sites in Canada we suggest you take a look at the options and decide for yourself what fits you best. In order to give you a better understanding of our picks we conveniently point out the main features of 10 highly ranked casinos in Canada.

Top 10 casinos

We believe that we’re experienced enough to say that the 10 casinos you find below all have their reasons to be listed, but it’s been a difficult challenge to narrow the list down to only 10 picks. We suggest you carefully check out the options before you sign up and start playing with real money. Here are what we believe to be Canada’s best casinos today.

One of the main advantages of this popular online casino is that you won’t have to worry about transaction fees which is what makes a huge difference as this is ideally both the first and last step in the iGaming cyclus. As most people turn to online gaming to make a real money win we believe banking is one of the most important performance metrics. This is why Rizk Casino leads the list and is our number one pick for March 2022. Rizk’s revolutionary Withdrawal Lock allows players to lock their withdrawals and keep their wins safe, which is something most other operators don’t allow. Now, that’s how to treat customers!

Pros

Rizk’s Withdrawal Lock allows you to lock your winnings

QuickFast payments handled by in-house team

Customer support agents available 24/7/365

Cons

Small online casino

NordicBet is what we would call an all round operator that was originally focused on Scandinavia, but has gradually shifted its attention to the rest of Europe and even to the other side of the Atlantic. NordicBet states it wants to offer “everything gamling enthusiasts could wish for” and if we go through their sportsbook + casino + live dealer casino + online poker games we kinda get what they’re saying. One of the benefits of signing up with NordicBet is that they’ve been around since 2002 so it’s fair to say that they know what they’re doing.

Pros

One-stop shop: online casino + live casino + sportsbook

Highly experienced: going strong over two decades

24/7 customer support

Cons

Somewhat uninspiring website design

3. Betsafe

With casino bonuses, sportsbook promos, bonuses for new games launches, free spins and exclusive Betsafe Million Dollar prizes, Betsafe doesn’t fall short when it comes to their bonuses. There are plenty of them available and it really doesn’t matter what type of player you are: if you’re into bonuses, you will find something you’ll enjoy. As there are promos for different platforms you’ll also encounter a wide variety of games to play.

Pros

Strong brand reputation

Strong licences

Free live streaming

Cons

No free bets offered

PowerPlay was founded in 2018 and has rapidly managed to grow in popularity thanks to its user friendliness, speed, and wide array of sports events to bet on. PowerPlay Canada has been around for a few years now and is licenced in Curaçao, which we would label as one of the drawbacks. The upside about this, however, is that players have the option to make their wagers in crypto currency. This is what a lot of players in Canada will enjoy as well as all the other e-wallets available.

Pros

Wide range of payment solutions

Crypto transactions available

Varied sportsbook

Cons

Limited online casino

Licensed in Curaçao

Kosmonaut Online Casino definitely knows how to show their potential and they do so with their interesting incentives, meant to provide the player the very best gaming experience. The good part about this is that Kosmonaut values both new and existing customers which you’ll soon find out if you sign up here. Their most loyal customers are highly rewarded, so our bet is that everyone will feel very welcome in this casino. What is somewhat limited are the ways to get in contact with customer support and the policy when it comes to payouts.

Pros

Crypto friendly

Original theme

Outstanding welcome bonus of up to $1000 + 300 free spins

Cons

Larger wins will be paid in monthly increments

6. TonyBet: Best for sportsbook odds

TonyBet started operating long before coming to Canada which is why you’re dealing with a very experienced betting company. TonyBet is considered a leader in eSports betting and their online casino has also turned out to be very popular among users. TonyBet offers a complete betting experience and manages to stand out in a few areas. This mainly concerns the eSports betting options at TonyBet, but there is actually plenty more to like about their sportsbook. Those interested in casino games will have some options too, so as we enjoy both we’ll just give them two thumbs up and a sincere recommendation.

Pros

Competitive odds

Best in eSports

Highly experienced: originally launched in 2003

Cons

Slow payouts

Simple website

Genesis Casino’s website is really something as we can’t recall a casino theme that managed to take us to space and still feel comfortable. Their website is top notch and delivers a good job as we won’t forget this site any time soon. Additionally, Genesis’ service feels very complete too, featuring more than 1,400 games, lots of promos, and lots of licences. As users from Canada have the flexibility to choose their preferred payment solution to make their trouble free deposits and withdrawals, we expect Genesis Casino to turn out to become one of the most sought after casinos of the country.

Pros

+1,300 casino games

Big live dealer casino

Outstanding welcome bonus of up to $1000 + 300 free spins

Cons

No 24/7 customer support desk

Small selection of game providers

As this is a casino by Genesis Global Limited we somewhat knew what to expect of this casino. Casino Dome, nonetheless, has really succeeded in impressing the review team with its web design. Online casinos do reinvent themselves, but Casino Dome’s game lobby is still quite impressive. Apart from offering an outstanding site, their overall online product is very complete, including more than 2000 games, promos for both new and existing users, and lots of licences. The website is also available for players all around the world (including Canada) making sure Casino Dome will continue to grow globally.

Pros

+2000 casino games to play

Great website

VIP programme for loyal players

Cons

Small selection of six game providers

9. Liveroulette

Liveroulette does very little wrong. The design and interface of this casino are of a high standard, especially when you consider that they have a full online gambling catalogue — consisting of 2200 titles. The range of games is therefore among the industry’s top options. Bonuses are available for the online casino, live casino, and sportsbook, and you can choose from a whole range of payment methods. In addition, Liveroulette has the strongest licence, and is part of Sweden based Betsson. We didn’t find any cons, which is extremely rare.

Pros

Good and varied game selection of 2,200 games

Brand by Betsson

+225 jackpot slots

Cons

None

Casumo Casino is all in all a casino that gives us a somewhat mixed feeling: a cool website at first glance, but difficult to navigate once we take a closer look. Strong licences, but heavily fined as well by several gaming authorities. A good selection of games, but without being clear how many games of each category they have now. Anyway, they have been around since 2012, which is probably one of the reasons they’ve had a bumpy ride, but at the same time you won’t find a lot of casinos that have more options to contact their customer support desk. You can even contact them via social media which is quite something if you ask us. Casumo therefore gets a recommendation although some extra attention would definitely be required in case you join this casino.

Pros

Active since 2012

Lots of ways to get in touch, including through social media

+2000 games available to play

Cons

Fined multiple times by international gambling authorities

Game pages not very user friendly

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.