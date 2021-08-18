While players are looking for an online casino, they should always make sure that the chosen betting site is licensed by a regulatory body in good standing. In order for players to have no concerns about the legitimacy and trustworthiness of the preferred online casino, the best thing they can do is opt for betting sites that operate under licences granted by the Gambling Commission of the UK and the Malta Gaming Authority.

These are two of the world’s most respected regulatory bodies that are celebrated for their stringent guidelines and exactness. The stamps of approval granted by these accrediting agencies should go to show that the casino should abide by all respective fair-gaming practices and that there will be two layers of oversight on the performance of the operator.

Read ahead to find out which are some of the best casino sites that operate with licences issued by the Maltese Gaming Authority and the Gambling Commission of the UK according to bestcasinosites.me.uk.

Videoslots

Videoslots is a web-based casino players cannot go far wrong with if they make much of the variety of the games they can choose between. Very few online casinos can rival the catalog Videoslots prides itself over as currently, the number of available games is standing at more than 4,600.

No matter what games you are after, you will almost certainly find them at Videoslots as the casino treats its users with slots, jackpot games, classics, live games, video poker, and scratchcards. The best thing about all these games is that their availability is not limited exclusively to desktop devices, as players can also enjoy them on the go.

Videoslots has all the main payment solutions covered, thus guaranteeing that uploading funds to your account and withdrawing your funds will be a five-finger exercise.

This virtual casino has rich experience as it set up shop back in 2011, and currently, it has an exceptionally wide user base, thanks to the seals of approval the operator has obtained from the Maltese Gaming Authority, the UKGC, and the Swedish Gambling Authority.

21Casino

Speaking of the virtual casinos that keep it on the right lines, we should mention 21Casino as well. It operates under stamps of approval issued by the Maltese Gaming Authority and the Gambling Commission of the UK, while the management of the virtual casino is held by the well-known company White Hat Gaming Limited.

The online casino has already made its presence felt, and the main reason why more and more players head over it is that 21Casino is home to a broad and varied gaming suite of premium titles. The operator is well aware that its partners play a significant role in terms of the satisfaction of its users, and to this end, 21Casino boasts titles that are plucked from the portfolios of bigwigs like Evolution Gaming, IGT, Microgaming, NetEnt, Play’n GO, Pragmatic Play, and Red Tiger, among others.

The online casino will hit the right notes also when bonus incentives and payments are concerned, as deposits and cashouts are time-efficient and problem-free, while the available bonus deals will undoubtedly bring players more buck for their bang.

PlayOJO

PlayOJO claims to be the fairest web-based casino for a reason as the promotional deals it offers go without a ceiling on the winnings, cashout restrictions, and most importantly, have no wagering requirements.

There is quite a bit to like about PlayOJO also when its portfolio is concerned as it is made of titles designed by some of the very best software providers, including Play’n GO, Microgaming NetEnt, Evolution Gaming, Yggdrasil, Big Time Gaming, and Pragmatic Play, among others.

The speed at which payments are wrapped up is another key element of the premium casino experience, and PlayOJO is perfectly aware of this as its cashier supports all fan-favorite banking methods one can think of.

PlayOJO is an award-winning online casino for a reason, and the seals of approval it has earned from the Gambling Commission of the UK and the Maltese Gaming Authority go to support this claim. Finally, fair gaming at the casino is guaranteed through the seal of iTech Labs.

Genesis Casino

Boasting a selection of top-shelf games, Genesis Casino is bound to continue turning heads. The line-up of special deals the casino offers at the moment is indeed attention-grabbing as together with the new-players bonus, users of the betting platform will be treated with cashbacks, bonus missions, sets of bonus rounds. If they prefer, gambling enthusiasts can take part in the daily and weekly prize drops.

Payments are hassle-free and take no time at all, thanks to fan-favorite banking solutions like digital wallets, prepaid cards, online banking services, and card payments the online casino accepts. Say nothing of the fact that transactions to and from Genesis Casino are commission-free.

There are no concerns that can undermine the confidence of players that they will join the community of a reputable and trustworthy interactive casino as Genesis Casino works under licences granted by the UKGC and the Maltese Gaming Authority. Besides, the operator is also in possession of a Spanish licence.

Fun Casino

Obviously, Fun Casino is heavily into putting more thrill and excitement into gambling, and the operator has provided everything players might need to have a whale of a time.

The award-winning virtual casino is celebrated for its extensive gaming suite in which live games, slots, table classics, video poker, and jackpot games are all heavily accounted for. Players will find titles from a number of recognized software developers, the likes of Evolution Gaming, WMS, Amatic Industries, Microgaming, NetEnt, and IGT, among others.

The fresh and innovative approach of the up-and-coming game-making studios, the likes of Bally, Elk Studios, Thunderkick, Novcomatic, and Barcrest, among others, has not flown under the radar of the operator either.

The casino strives to offer customer care of the first water, and to this end, has provided all main contact venues, live chat included. It is safe to say that Fun Casino has managed to make a name for itself, and the plethora of safety measures that are in place, as well as the seals of approval granted by the Maltese Gaming Authority and the Gambling Commission of the UK go to show beyond doubt that it is a legitimate and reliable betting platform.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.