Nick Kyrgios shrugged off his Wimbledon final defeat to Novak Djokovic on Sunday, claiming: “This is the best I’ve felt in two weeks.”

The Australian, playing in his first Slam final at the age of 27, had Djokovic rattled in the first set on a sun-kissed, sweltering Centre Court.

However, the Serb star hit back to claim a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) win for a seventh Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam triumph.

“I feel like there’s so much weight on my shoulders all the time when I step out on the tennis court. Now it’s just released and I feel amazing,” said the maverick Australian.

“This is the best I’ve felt the two weeks. I was obviously super-excited to be here and I had some high hopes, but I’ve never felt good.

“I just felt so much pressure. There’s so much anxiety to do things or achieve things. So I feel unbelievable. Like I’m two beers deep.”

For full article click here.