The all-new Renault Clio has just been acclaimed by Euro NCAP as the safest supermini (with the Audi A1) among the cars it had tested in 2019. Groupe Renault’s best-seller was tested mid-2019 and won the highest score with results at the highest level of the market, regardless of the segment.

Based on the brand-new Alliance modular platform, CMF-B, the new Clio benefits from an optimised body structure, revised seat structures and seat-belt fasteners designed to provide optimal support for all occupants, no matter his size or his position in the car, with pyrotechnic pre-tensions and load limiters. Renault supports the Fix4sure technology for excellence in occupant restraint to avoid submarining.

In addition, the new Clio's excellent habitability makes it possible to install all kind child seats, both front and rear, on isofix and with the I-size system, and also enhanced head protection of the rear passengers in case of side impact

The new Clio can also count on a very rich range of standard features with six airbags, ABS with emergency brake assistance, a camera and a radar (allowing the lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition with speed alert, distance warning, emergency braking), cruise control/speed limiter, seat belt unlock alert (also for the rear seats if occupied), emergency call. In addition, the vision is optimised with standard 100 per cent LED front headlamps, automatic high/low beam and a day/night interior mirror.

As a versatile city car, the new Clio offers the best in safety in its whole range, reinforcing Renault's expertise in safety for all, occupants and other road users. With its renewed design, highly technological content and all its innovations, New Renault Clio opens a new era in the Groupe Renault’s product strategy and offers the best in safety for the best-selling French car in the world.

