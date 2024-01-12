For many, Malta is the centre of online gambling - and considering the variety of Maltese casinos, it’s hard not to agree.

Home to many well-known providers and one of the most reputable iGaming regulators, it can be difficult to find the very best online casinos in Malta.

But this didn’t stop us from going above and beyond with our research, and finally, we have the results!

The best online casino in Malta right now is Jackpot City - a very well-known brand that offers awesome games, generous bonuses, and an excellent user experience. But there are more casinos that might be worth a try.

Let’s begin.

Best online casinos Malta

Want to know how we ranked these sites? Keep reading to find our individual overviews of the best Matla casinos online.

1. Jackpot City - Best online casino in Malta overall

Jackpot City Jackpot City

Pros:

€1,600 welcome deposit bonus

500+ online casino games

Licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority

24/7 live chat function

Games from leading providers

Cons:

Design could be better

Some banking options come with fees

Our number 1 top pick for the best casinos in Malta is Jackpot City. Let’s find out why.

Games Library: 4.95/5

Jackpot City has a lineup of over 500 games from a diverse range of software providers. Whether you're looking for slots or some classic table games like roulette or blackjack, you will find it here. It is fair to say that Jackpot City has something for everyone.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.9/5

New players are eligible for a welcome bonus worth up to €1,600. This is split over your initial four deposits, with a maximum deposit of €400 each time.

You can find other promotions at Jackpot City, too. Make sure to check out their Promotions page to not miss out on the newest opportunities.

Customer Service: 4.85/5

There are two ways to contact Jackpot City customer service - via live chat and e-mail. The live chat service is there for more urgent inquiries and is the quickest and most efficient way to get the support you might need.

Jackpot City's customer service team is available 24/7 and in multiple languages. It's definitely one of the best customer support teams out there. If we only had one small gripe, it would just be that they add phone support for a more diverse set of contact methods.

Because of all these features, it’s also our No. 1 best online casino in Ireland and in many other countries!

Banking Tools: 4.8/5

You can use the following banking options at Jackpot City:

Visa

MasterCard

Interac

iDebit

Trustly

Skrill

Neteller

Jackpot City features a solid set of banking tools that cater to most player bases. If you're looking for the most efficient way of moving your money to and from the casino, we recommend signing up for an e-wallet service like Skrill or Neteller.

2. Platin Casino - Best bonuses of all Malta online casinos

Platin

Pros:

€2,000 welcome bonus + 200 spins

Over 4,000 casino games

Evolution-powered live dealer section

Mobile apps for iOS and Android

Dedicated sports betting section

Cons:

Higher fees on some methods

Homepage is a bit cluttered

Coming up next, we have Platin Casino, an excellent gambling site for players in Malta, offering some of the best bonuses we could find. Want to know exactly what it has in store? Keep reading to find out more!

Games Library: 4.95/5

Are you a fan of playing online slots? Or maybe you prefer classic table games like blackjack and roulette, live dealer games, or perhaps you just want to bet on your favourite sports! Whatever the case might be, Platin Casino has got you covered.

At the time of writing, we counted over 4,000 casino games! Some of our favourite titles here include Book of Aztec by Amatic, Big Bass Splash by Pragmatic Play, Bonanza by Big Time Gaming, and live dealer games like Monopoly Live, Evolution's Lightning Roulette, and ONE Blackjack by Pragmatic Play Live.

If you are tired of playing casino games and want something else, you can also bet on a variety of sports at Platin Casino. It has some of the most competitive odds on Football, Tennis, Basketball, Volleyball, and more.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.95/5

There are many things that Platin Casino does right – after all, it’s our No. 2 pick!

But where it shines the most is the bonuses and promotions department. Once you sign up for a new account, you are greeted with a generous welcome package of up to €2,000 + 200 spins.

And there’s more!

Platin Casino frequently updates its list of promos to keep the fun going. Whether you are an existing customer or just signing up, it has a bonus for you to enjoy.

Customer Service: 4.8/5

No matter what you are having trouble with, Platin Casino’s customer service is ready to assist you 24/7.

Simply visit the Help Center to have a look at the FAQs, or go to Support and fill out the form. Need something more urgent? Check out the live chat – they answered our questions in under 2 minutes, which is very impressive.

Banking Tools: 4.7/5

Credit/debit cards, e-wallets, and a variety of cryptocurrencies – these are just a few examples of the banking options supported by Platin Casino. Here are some of our favourite methods you can use for deposits and withdrawals:

MasterCard, Visa

Skrill, Neteller

Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum

All in all, it’s a decent variety of options for players of all interests.

3. BetWay Casino - Best online casino in Malta for slots

Betway Betway

Pros:

400+ high RTP slots

€1,000 welcome bonus + 100 free spins

Games from the best providers

Large selection of banking tools

Cons:

Mobile experience could be better

Design is not the best

If you love slots as much as we do, you should check out BetWay Casino and what it has to offer – we counted over 400 high RTP slots here! Let’s find out more about everything BetWay has in store.

Games Library: 4.75/5

There are hunderds of games to choose from at BetWat, with most of the library dedicated to online slot machines.

We liked that the variety is stunning – and all the games at BetWay Casino are from the best-known providers out there.

Some of our favourite slots available are Big Bass Bonanza, Hermes Bonanza, Multi Charm, Titan Strike, Masters of Olympus, and others.

You can also play other casino games here, or bet on a variety of sports!

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.7/5

New users can enjoy a bonus worth up to €1,000. All you have to do to activate this welcome bonus is to make a minimum deposit of €10. This bonus is only valid on your first four deposits - for each deposit, you can get up to $250.

Customer Service: 4.8/5

We were very glad to see that BetWay Casino has a 24/7 live chat option available.

To contact the support, simply click Help at the bottom of the website. From there, you'll be taken to a dedicated page of customer service, where you'll find most common questions already answered.

If that's not enough, you can continue by clicking Contact Us - you'll find detailed information on how to get help from there.

Banking Tools: 4.7/5

You can use the following banking options at BetWay Casino:

Visa

Visa Electron

Neteller

PayPal

SafetyPay

BetWays range of banking tools is quite good. However, we should mention that it could use a better variety – more ewallet and crypto options would be very appreciated.

How we ranked the best online casinos Malta has to offer

Game Library:

When working on our list, we focused on several important factors. The first one was game variety.

All the top casinos on this list will feature a healthy library packed with games of all different varieties. It's not just a numbers game, though. The more diverse the selection, the better.

Keep this in mind if you are looking for casinos elsewhere – including the best UK casinos online out there.

Casino Bonuses and Promotions:

With the online gambling market as saturated as it is, casino sites have to work harder for your attention and custom. This is especially true when discussing gambling sites in Malta, as it is one of the most popular destinations for online gambling.

Customer Service:

You never know just how important customer service is until you have to use it. In this day and age, there are certain features we expect at a minimum – including 24/7 support.

Banking Tools:

Put simply, this is how you fund your account and how you withdraw from it. The more sources available, the better. But quality matters, too. E-wallets are generally considered the gold standard when it comes to payment methods at online casinos because they often provide the most efficient and quickest service for both depositing and withdrawal.

Guide to the Top Online Casinos Malta: FAQs

Are Online Casinos In Malta Safe?

Yes. All Malta casino sites that appear on this list are licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority and are bound by the rules and regulations that are in place to protect bettors.

Our top picks are licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority! License is important anywhere else, too, including for online casinos in Canada, UK, or elsewhere.

Which Maltese Online Casinos Offer the Most Generous Bonuses?

We found many exciting bonuses and promotions available for Maltese gamblers, but the one we liked the most was the up to 1,600 euro welcome package at Jackpot City.

Can I Play Live Dealer Games at Malta’s Top Online Casinos?

Yes, you can. Some casinos feature more choice and variety than others, but all good casinos will feature some form of live casino action.

What Type of Online Casino Games Can I Play in Malta?

There are a number of casino games available to play online in Malta. Below is a non-exhaustive list:

Slots

Roulette

Blackjack

Poker

Baccarat

Bingo

Some casinos will offer more than this; some will offer less.

Can I Get Free Spins at a Maltese Online Casino?

Yes. Free spins are often offered as a welcome bonus. As we’ve mentioned before, Platin Casino offers a €2,000 welcome package with 200 spins.

You may also find free spins offered as part of ongoing promotions for specific casinos.

What is the #1 Malta online casino Malta?

While your favorite Malta online casino may be a personal choice, we'd like to think there are specific indicators of quality that may provide you with a better experience than others. We've done our best to outline these in the article.

We've confidently crowned Jackpot City as the top online gambling site for its overall quality, from design to casino bonuses and promotions.

Are the best online casinos in Malta regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA)?

Yes, all the best online casino sites in Malta listed here are regulated by MGA.

Comparing the top three best online casinos in Malta

Jackpot City : 500+ games, excellent reputation, €1,600 welcome bonus

: 500+ games, excellent reputation, €1,600 welcome bonus Platin Casino : 4,000+ games, diverse range, €2,000 welcome bonus

: 4,000+ games, diverse range, €2,000 welcome bonus BetWay Casino: 500+ games, excellent variety of slots, €1,000 welcome bonus

How to sign up at the top casinos online Malta

Here’s how to sign up for Jackpot City, our top pick:

Step 1: Register a New Online Gambling Account

Log on to Jackpot City

Click the orange 'Sign Up' button

Fill out all requested details

Step 2: Check Your Email

Check your email

Click the link inside to validate your account

If you can't find it, check your spam inbox

Step 3: Deposit and Start Playing for Real Money in Malta

Make your deposit

Activate your welcome bonus

Step 4: Start Gambling Online

Go to the game library

Start gambling online

Tips for using the best online casino sites in Malta

Here are some of our top tips for online gambling in Malta:

Make sure you use online gambling sites licensed by Malta Gaming Authority for maximum safety

Make sure to activate your casino bonus at the Maltese online casinos you decide to use

No matter which Malta casino online you end up using, always play online casino games responsibly

Try out different online gambling sites in Malta to find the best options for you

So, what are the best online casinos in Malta?

Scouring the web for the best online casinos in Malta can be a tough job, so I guess it's lucky we've done it for you, right?

Using our experience playing casino online games and unique ranking methodology, we've crowned Jackpot City as the best online casino available.

But even if Jackpot City doesn't turn out to be a favorite of yours, there are still plenty of other options to choose from.

All that's left to do now is to have fun playing and gamble responsibly.

