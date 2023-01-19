Since the gambling industry is evolving daily, new operators enter the market, and in some cases, these casinos don’t meet industry standards. For this reason, regulators control their activity and provide corresponding licences once all the requirements are met. One such regulator was MGA, established in 2001. It’s known as one of the most reliable regulators, and it’s not that easy to get this licence, so once you see it, you can be sure that the casino is safe and fair.

When you know this, you may join an MGA casino. But there are some more aspects to consider in this regard. First, it may be challenging to find a decent online casino with an MGA licence (especially when you pay attention to not only permits but also other qualities for your convenient gaming). In some jurisdictions (e.g., Sweden, Finland, Germany, and Switzerland), the range of available casinos has certain limits and restrictions regarding deposit limits, casino games, bets, and more.

To solve these issues, we are here to provide our rating of top online casinos with an MGA licence, compare the operators from our ranking, explain all the pros and cons of this licensing type, and help you make your experience smooth and safe. So let’s learn more about MGA licensing and compare the best MGA casinos out there!

The best MGA casino sites

Evospin: Best MGA casino overall

Betinia: Best new MGA casino

Frumzi: Best MGA casino for Finnish

Cadabrus: Best MGA casino for Trustly deposit

CookieCasino: Best MGA casino with high withdrawal limits

Pros:

The welcome offer comes up to €1,000 + 100 free spins

Over 100 game providers and lots of awesome games

VIP programme includes 40 levels

Numerous payment methods, including ecoPayz and Trustly

Cons:

Minimum deposits and withdrawals start from €20

Evospin

Launched in 2021 by N1 Interactive Ltd company, Evospin deserves to be in the rating of leading new MGA casinos. This is because it’s working under the MGA licence MGA/B2C/394/2017 (issued on 01/08/2018). Furthermore, the casino is powered by 100+ providers, including ELK, Booming Games, 1x2 Gaming, Big Time Gaming, Fantasma, BGaming, and more. As a result, the games library is huge and features hundreds of slots and an immersive catalog of live games. In addition, you will like filters like Jackpot Games and Bonus Buy slots.

When you join Evospin Casino, it offers you up to €1,000 + 100 free spins as a welcome bonus, and it’s fantastic. Moreover, players can claim the same amount every Friday, which is a reload bonus of 55%. The minimum deposit to make any of these offers active is 30 EUR, and the wager is 40x (bonus + deposit). The VIP programme includes 40 and 4 secret levels for the most dedicated players.

In addition to the perfect mobile version, you’ll access an easy-to-install app for Android. Support can be reached via a 24/7 live chat, a free phone (+442045771395), and an email (support@evospin.com). It’s a significant advantage since Cookie, Cadabrus, and other casinos from our rating don’t have phone number support. Numerous methods, including ecoPayz, Trustly, Visa, Mastercard, Paysafecard, bank transfer, and support payments. The minimum deposit is €20, and the minimum withdrawal is €30. Cashout limits are up to €5,000 per day, €10,000 per week, and €30,000 per month.

Visit Evospin site

Betinia: Best new MGA casino

Pros:

Newcomers get up to €500 + 200 FS

Regular weekly cashback of up to 15%

The 35x (bonus + deposit) wager for the cash offer

The minimum deposits and withdrawals are €10

Cons:

Monthly withdrawal limits up to €20,000

Betinia

In 2020, Maltix Limited launched Betinia, gaining the MGA licence (MGA/B2C/486/2018) for this site. As well as Evospin, Betinia boasts software from 100+ providers, so the games library is just as significant. However, the filters are designed differently, so you’ll also see the categories, but the Bonus Buy one is absent. However, a good advantage is that Betinia offers exclusive games designed right for this casino. The live dealer page is also large (140+ games).

Newcomers get up to €500 + 200 FS. The minimum deposit to activate the offer is €20, and the wager depends on the bonus type. So it's 35x (bonus + deposit) for the cash offer and 40x for free spins. As for regular bonuses, Betinia is super rich in promotions for slots and table games. This way, players can receive weekend reload offers of up to €700 + 50 FS, weekly reload offers of 50 FS, regular weekly cashback of 15%, and a live cashback of 25% up to €200. The VIP program has only five levels, but they are beneficial, increasing cashback up to 15% and making monthly withdrawal limits up to €20,000.

These limits aren’t the best ones since Evospin, for example, has EUR 30,000 as a standard limit, and it grows for VIPs. Payment options at Betinia are just as diversified so that players can use MiFinity, other e-wallets, and bank cards, but Trustly and ecoPayz are absent. The minimum deposits and withdrawals are €10, and we must admit these limits are significant, especially for cashouts.

Unfortunately, the support phone number is absent, but the live chat is available 24/7, and the support@betinia.com email is also helpful.

Visit Betinia site

Frumzi: Best MGA casino for Finnish

Pros:

Gamblers can start playing without registration

Over 100 providers and lots of feature-rich games

The minimum withdrawal is €10

Players can withdraw up to €30,000 per month

Cons:

Players without registration don’t access promotions

Frumzi

Frumzi was launched in 2020, and its owner is Maltix Ltd. Its licence is MGA/B2C/486/2018. The most outstanding feature of this casino is that it doesn’t require registration to start. It’s the only casino in our rating where you don’t need to fill in the sign-up form to get started. Below the screen, you’ll see a ‘Start playing’ button. It’s enough to pick an amount to deposit and start at once.

However, this method has a severe drawback. You won’t be able to get bonuses this way, so Frumzi will suit those who want to play instantly, while bonus seekers will lack standard promotions here. The same is with the VIP program, so when you appreciate such promotional programs, opt for Cookie, Cadabrus, and other casinos from our rating instead.

As for the range of games, it’s just as wide since over 100 providers like Relax Gaming, Red Tiger, and Quickspin provide an immersive games library. These categories include new, jackpot, live, and other types. The range of live games is excellent since there are 150+ games, but Evospin and Cookie casinos are still more advantageous in this regard (300+).

The minimum withdrawal is €10, which is friendly and affordable. Maximum cashout limits are up to €5,000, €15,000, and €30,000 per day, week, and month. These limits are good and better than Betinia and Cadabrus offer.

Visit Frumzi site

Cadabrus: Best MGA casino for Trustly deposit

Pros:

Three variations of the welcome package

Regular cashback is available for both slots and live games

VIP programme and Shop to spend loyalty points

Paysafecard, Trustly, Neteller, Skrill, and other methods

Cons:

The maximum monthly withdrawal limit is €20,000

Cadabrus

Cadabrus Casino is very similar to Frumzi. Its Maltese licence is MGA/B2C/486/2018. The number of live games is the same, so you’ll experience 150+ games with dealers. It’s nice that there are three variations of the welcome bonus.

€200 cashback

200% up to €50

100% up to €500 + 100 FS

The minimum deposit is €20 to activate the bonus is an affordable amount, and the wager is 35x for cash and 40x for bonus spins.

The list of regular promotions is splendid. For example, you can get weekly cashback of up to 15% up to €3,000 (the percentage grows for VIPs), 25% up to €200 as live cashback, a weekly reload bonus of 50 free spins, and a weekend reload bonus of up to €700 + 50 free spins. Moreover, Cadabrus is generous to offer ten free spins for joining its social media channels.

Cadabrus is one of the top MGA casinos due to its massive games catalog. You’ll like convenient filters to sort jackpot, popular, new, live, and other games. The VIP program has Amateur to Wizard levels. The highest one increases monthly withdrawal limits up to €20,000.

The contact methods include only live chat and email (support@cadabrus.com).

Visit Cadabrus site

CookieCasino: Best MGA casino for Zimpler Deposit

Pros:

The advantageous VIP programme features 8 levels

The Wheel of Sweets guarantees various bonuses

There are 320+ live dealer games

The maximum withdrawal limit can come up to €75,000

Cons:

There is no installable mobile app

Cookie Casino

N1 Interactive launched Cookie Casino in 2020, and its Maltese licence is MGA/B2C/394/2017 (issued on 01/08/2018). Over 100 casino providers guarantee a massive range of games of all types. The live games library is also huge since there are 320+ live dealer games at Cookie Casino.

The first and second deposits bring up to €200 + 220 free spins. The cash bonus could be higher (Evospin offers newbies €1,000), but the number of free spins is nice. In addition, there is a regular Sweet Sunday bonus (50% up to €300 + 50 free spins). The wager is 40x, and the minimum qualifying deposit is 20 EUR. These conditions are standard and reasonable. And you will like the Wheel of Sweets that allows players to spin the wheel and get guaranteed bonuses. The VIP program is also attractive and features eight levels.

The range of payment options at Cooke Casino is superb. You can choose from Trustly, Neteller, ecoPayz, Paysafecard, Sofort, and more. But remember that the minimum deposit is €20, while Betina, for example, has this limit twice lower. As for cashouts, most methods have a €10 minimum limit, and it’s lovely. And the most significant advantage is that Cookie Casino has great cashout limits. They are up to €4,000 daily, up to €10,000 weekly, and up to €40,000 monthly. Moreover, for VIPs, this limit can come up to €75,000, and that’s a record-breaker in our rating.

Visit CookieCasino site

Best new MGA casinos

When casinos are new, they consider all the modern trends and the needs of players. That’s why it’s worth highlighting an MGA casinos list with the latest operators launched in 2020, 2021, and 2022, 2023. They will entertain you with games, promotions, and much more.

Best MGA casinos by countries

Depending on where you gamble, you may be interested in different MGA-licenced casinos. For example, some operators may have perfect payment options for Ireland (e.g. Betinia), while others will accept the local currency (e.g. SEK at Evospin). That’s why it’s worth dividing the casinos from our rating by countries where they will be the best:

For Ireland - Betinia

For Germany - Evospin

For Switzerland - Evospin

For Netherlands - Cookie casino

For Austria - Evospin

For Sweden - Evospin

For Finland - Frumzi

For Denmark - Cookie casino

How we tested our MGA casinos

You can be sure that the operators listed in our rating are the best MGA-licenced casinos. Why? Because we test them ourselves and consider numerous qualities to get the perfect overall result. These are the qualities we keep in mind when working on our rating.

Quality Explanation Gaming catalogue All five casinos from our rating were rich in various games due to the 100+ providers on each site. However, we enjoyed Evospin and Cookie casinos due to their massive games libraries of 300+ live games. Promotions Here, we consider the size, frequency, and wagering conditions. Evospin is the best due to its €1,000 + 100 free spins welcome bonus, while Betinia and Cadabrus are excellent for many regular bonuses, including two cashback variations. Payments We want casinos to accept many payment options and have good limits. For example, we like the maximum monthly cashout limit of up to €75,000 at Cookie and small minimum limits of €10 at Betinia. Other details In addition, we test other parameters players may need for their convenient gameplay. For example, Evospin has phone number support and an installable app. Besides, we consider feedback from players and the overall reputation of the operator.

Best slots to play at MGA casinos

Perfectly, MGA casino sites are not only safe but also rich in diversified software, especially slot machines. At the casinos you see in our rating, you’ll access hundreds of different slots, so you can choose the ones to play by considering their RTP, winning mechanics (clusters, paylines, etc.), and other features. And to help you with this, we’ve prepared the top-3 list of the best slots at MGA online casinos:

Bonanza (Big Time Gaming)This slot is awesome for many reasons. The number of paylines can come up to 117,649, while the potential max win is as huge as 26,000x. In addition, you’ll appreciate free spins, an extra upper reel, and unlimited win multipliers

Medusa Megaways (NextGen)Here, you also have up to 117,649 ways to win. The 97.63% RTP is high, and the 50,000x max win is even more attractive. But you need to be aware of high volatility. Yet, bonuses like Extra Reel and Reactions will never let you get bored.

Triple Diamond (IGT)If you want to try out something classic yet legendary, that’s a perfect option. The game was launched in 2015, so you will like its simplicity, 3 reels, and medium volatility for moderate-risk rounds.

Jackpot games that need to pay attention

Well, we’ve talked about regular slots with their attractive features. But one more category worth your attention is the range of progressive jackpot slots available at the best MGA casinos. Again, the wins here are above average; even the most minor stake can let players hit the random jackpot. As for progressive slots, they are Divine Fortune (NetEnt), Mega Jackpots Cleopatra (IGT), Reel Keeper (Red Tiger), Jackpot Express (Yggdrasil), and more.

Problem gambling

The beauty of MGA-licenced casino sites is that they are not only attractive for players but also totally safe. It’s also true for responsible gaming conditions. We also promote this approach to play responsibly and avoid compulsive gambling. Every casino mentioned in our rating has essential responsible gaming tips and questions to find out whether you have problems. Besides, there are links to helping organizations:

FAQ

What is the best MGA casino for bonuses?

Evospin offers the largest cash bonus of up to €1,000, while Betinia and Cadabrus are perfect for regular bonuses for all tastes.

What MGA casino has the best live dealer catalogue?

The largest libraries are available at Evospin and Cookie casinos (300+). However, other casinos have 150+ games and that’s also good.

What payment options are available at MGA casinos?

These are Visa, Mastercard, Trustly, MiFinity, and many others. And Cookie Casino will please you with the largest cashout limits.

How do I know that your MGA casino rating is trustworthy?

We form our ranking relying on our own experience and the parameters of the casinos you see here. As a result, the ranking is relevant and fair.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.