New Zealanders have a vibrant online gambling market. Gamers hop from one online casino to another in the hope of getting the best gaming deals on the safest platform possible. In a bid to hook gamers with the ideal online casinos, we offer priceless reviews and all-rounded casino sites information. We rank the best New Zealand casinos based on the customer experience reviews, bonuses available, and the overall ease of gaming. Our online casino experts dig deep through data tones to bring the latest kiwi casino sites compelling offers and trendy services. We endeavour to make your gaming journey as smooth as possible, from the best online casino games to responsible gambling practices.

MGA licensed casinos

Kiwi players consider numerous factors before settling to their best online casinos. Player safety guarantee, site friendliness, casino bonuses, customer support, and diversity of payment methods. A reputable licence is a crucial factor that carries the weight of all these considerations. New Zealand online casinos with verifiable licences attract many players to this extent.

Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) plays a critical role as gamblers look into licences. MGA's mission is to competently regulate all the gaming aspects under its authority to ensure a transparent and fair environment for players. The authority also strives to prevent crime, money laundering, corruption while protecting vulnerable players and minors.

An MGA licence for NZ online casinos indicates that the casino is compliant with the universal guidelines for safe, fair, and regulated gambling. While there are other regulators in New Zealand, MGA is comparably widespread. If you would wish to find out whether our reviewed sites are MGA-compliant, we invite you to check on the official website links as provided. On the lower side of the website, you can check the licence number, the licensing authority, plus the effective date. For a holistic and practical regulatory framework, the authority works with the relevant New Zealand bodies.

Why are NZ online casinos based in Malta?

One would wonder why New Zealand, a country that regulates gambling through the gambling act (2003), and the Department of Internal Affairs would consider foreign regulators like MGA. Ideally, New Zealand prohibits remote gambling. Nonetheless, it does not hinder foreign online casinos from offering their games to the local players. Online casino sites licenced by MGA are among the safest and best. MGA has the strictest compliance yardsticks. As such, online casinos under MGA's regulation are not only the most secure but fairest.Besides, Malta was one of the pioneer countries to adopt online gambling regulation. The passage of the Lotteries and other Games Act in 2001 opened a floodgate of online casinos wishing to register their addresses there. Before the current flourishing of the online gambling industry, Malta had already set the pace for other regions. Malta's regulative jurisdiction is known for clearly structured laws that ensure predictability and stability in the market. Another reason Malta attracts NZ online casinos is the lack of legal vagueness that shroud online gaming in other regions. Equally friendly are taxation are Maltese taxation laws that are not overly excessive, thus providing an ideal environment for online casino businesses to thrive.

Best online casinos in New Zealand authorised by the Malta Gaming Authority

The New Zealand gaming market continues to grow daily. NZ casinos' growth is reflective of the global trend. The 2019 data indicate the country's overall spending rose significantly to clock NZ$ 2,252. This growth is attributable to the proliferation of online casinos licenced by well-known regulators like the MGA. The rise in online casinos is likely to increase online pokies, and other casino games as players can access them on mobile casinos.

The ever-increasing number of NZ virtual casino sites breeds intense competition. You will be surprised by the numerous casinos offering splendid offers to create a niche for themselves. Ultimately, casinos with the most competitive edges survive to lure gamers. Below, we cover these top internet-based casinos that pride an impeccable gaming experience and crazy offers.

Jonny Jackpot

Jonny Jackpot casino is one of the best casino sites in New Zealand. The casino has been operational since 2018 when White Hat Gaming launched it. Jonny Jackpot promises a memorable gaming journey courtesy of numerous game suppliers. Whether you fancy the excitement of video slots or the unmatched thrill of table games, Jonny Jackpot got you covered. The casino's immersive live dealer games section presents a chance to enjoy a land-based casinos-like experience without leaving your home. Jonny Jackpot assures players of their safety by complying with all MGA licence terms. Besides, the operator uses futuristic firewalls and best-in-class SSL technology to protect gamblers' data.

If you would like to register an account with Jonny Jackpot, here are the pros and cons:

Pros

A generous welcome bonus of up to NZ$1000 plus 100 free spins

Numerous payment methods. E.g. MasterCard, Visa, Sofort Banking, PayPal, Skrill, Paysafecard etc

There are well-spread game categories (online slots, live dealer games, and scratch cards)

A secure, safe, and fair mobile casino. Jonny Jackpot has an eCOGRA seal of an MGA licence and employs the best SSL technology to safeguard players' data

A multi-tier VIP program with exclusive bonuses and perks

24/7 support via live chat and e-mail address

Cons

Bonus funds are subject to playthrough terms of 35 times before the casino converts them into withdrawable cash

Jonny Jackpot caps your bonus-based bet at NZ$5. Any player betting above this limit while the welcome bonus is active may have the casino confiscating his winnings

Deposits made via popular e-wallets (Skrill and Neteller) are not eligible to trigger the welcome bonus

Leo Vegas

We can confidently recommend Leo Vegas as your top to-go mobile-optimized casino in New Zealand. This casino offers a seamless gambling experience. The casino operator, licenced in Malta, is always searching for trendy gaming technologies that improve user experience. Registering an account with Leo Vegas is easy. Not much of your details are required. With an email/username and password, you can set up your account within a few minutes. The well-labelled interface allows gamers to navigate the various categories effortlessly. If you are into sports betting, Leo Vegas has a sportsbook section where you can relish impressive odds across sports leagues. As friendly as it can get, these are the pros and cons of the site.

Pros

Great welcome offer of up to NZ$ 1000 and 200 free spins

1,500+ slot games, table games, bingo variants, and progressive jackpot slots sourced from leading providers

Instant customer support via live chat

Multi-lingual site

Many online casino deposit and withdrawal methods, such as MasterCard, Interac, iDebit, instaDebit, and Paysafecard

Secure SSL-encrypted transactions

Cons

Withdrawals can take up to five working days if your account is not verified

Access to this in some countries like the US and Cyprus restricted

Lucky Nugget

Lucky Nugget online casino by Bayton Ltd is a premium New Zealand gaming home licensed in Malta. This casino works flawlessly, whether on Android or iOS mobile devices. Desktop access is equally comfy if you are a PC gamer. Lucky Nugget takes pride in hundreds of Microgaming games regularly tested to afford fair gaming sessions.

Pros

A great welcoming cash match of 150 per cent up to NZ$ 200

An excellent VIP program where players accumulate redeemable points for every real money gaming activity

Prompt customer support

Diverse game categories. Slots, Roulette, Blackjack, Video Poker games, and Progressives

An eCOGRA seal of approval plus an MGA licence guarantees safety and fairness

A detailed list of all virtual games alongside their RTPs

Cons

A 70X wagering terms for the first deposit cash match

Some countries restrict players from accessing this online casino. Refresh the disclaimer page on the casino's website to check the updated list

CasiGo

CasiGo by White Hat Gaming is among the top online casinos. It is available for New Zealand casino players looking for extreme gaming fun and attractive bonuses. It stands out from the rest with its user-friendly interface. The casino graces your screen with a cool search bar featuring default filters, a drop-down menu, and a favourites section when you visit the site.

Pros

Daily huge jackpot prizes

There is a Friendly drop-down menu to easily access customer support services, the VIP honours club, and the language-switching option

An exclusive welcome offer of NZ$1,100 and 375 Book of Dead free spins

Relatively faster casino payouts are processed through many methods

Mobile-optimised multi-software casino games

Cons

The casino's exclusive leaderboard tournament, 'Race for the Ace,' is limited to only one weekly draw that a player per week can win

Deposits made via Neteller and Skrill do not qualify to activate the welcome bonus

Skol Casino

Skol casino is undoubtedly among the best online casino sites in New Zealand and beyond. You can play online casino games at Skol Casino without worrying about safety compromises that have become popular as scam casinos infiltrate the market. Skol casino has a limitless range of games and an exciting interface that ooze gaming goodies to new players and veterans.

Pros

First-time offer of up NZ$1300 plus 250 deposit free spins spread across the first five deposits

Diverse games are sourced from experienced game providers such as NetEnt, Microgaming Red Tiger, and Evolution Gaming

Daily exclusive new offers for regular players

They have dedicated customer support

Faster deposits and withdrawals through e-wallets, credit cards and bank transfers

Multi-lingual site

Cons

Relatively high 35 times wagering terms for the welcome offer

The casino allows bets of only up to $5 while the sign-up offer is in play

Dunder Casino

Dunder Casino is a duly licensed casino for New Zealand gamers. While the casino has many promotions, the sign-up reward has compelling cash matches and 200 free spins applied to top games. Dunder casino has versatile mobile accessibility features. Besides, gamers love it due to the following advantages:

Pros

A host of friendly payment options with instant payments processing

Free customer support channels

Over 1,500 head-spinning game titles

Excellent and competitive pay-out rates

Easy sign-up process

Cons

No VIP programme

E-mail support is only available from 11am to 11pm

Jackpot City

As the name suggests, Jackpot City is a leading online casino site that promises fortune-changing jackpots and other online casino winnings. The casino's regular promotions feature incredible free spins and many dynamic promotions with real money rewards.

Pros

A sign-up offer of NZ$1600 plus dynamic free spins as part of the minimum deposit bonus

An interactive interface with default links to favourite game sections

Convenient, relatively cheap, and secure payment options

Round-the-clock customer support

Limitless choice of games

Cons

Bonus amounts are subject to 200 times play through minimum wager before they are transferred to the player's main account

Conclusion

The New Zealand gaming industry continues to experience steady growth. The fact that Kiwi players can access virtual games offered by foreign casinos translates into an enhanced percolation of online casinos. However, the market openness might open a can of worms if left unregulated. Through the Department of Internal Affairs, the New Zealand authorities have made greater strides in regulating the local operators. For foreign-based operators offering casino games in New Zealand, we advise players to search for casinos bearing an MGA licence. The regulator has a history of stable laws, stricter compliance requirements, and a pioneer regulator with a globally acclaimed reputation.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.