The online gambling industry is all but stale, and while variety is always good — it makes choosing the best online casinos in the UK difficult.

You must consider safety, licensing, the variety and quality of casino games, bonuses, user interface, and so much more before you finally find a decent UK casino.

To spare your time and pounds, we thoroughly reviewed the gambling market and came up with a list of top online casino sites. That being said, 888 Casino delivered on all fronts and ranked as the best online casino in the UK.

Still, we have 13 more gambling sites for you to check out, so let’s dig in.

Best online casinos in the UK

1. 888 Casino: Best online casino site in the UK overall

No Deposit Bonus: New players with valid mobile number only • Claim in 48 hrs • 14-day expiry • Valid for selected games. Deposit Offer: 1st-time depositor at 888casino only • £20 min deposit • Claim in 48 hrs • Valid for selected games • Bonus wins capped at £500.

Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

88 bonus spins no deposit bonus

Top-level design

Exclusive slot games and daily jackpots

Fantastic reload bonuses

Wide variety of payment methods

Cons:

Limited support channels

888 Casino topped our list of the best casino sites in the UK as an exceptionally well-rounded platform covering everything a UK player might need.

Right out of the gate, you are greeted with 88 bonus spins as a no deposit bonus with no wagering requirements. This bonus is followed by a 100% up to £100 on your first deposit, and you’ll need to deposit at least £20 to trigger this one.

The game selection is fantastic, with online slots being the most popular in this category. Progressive jackpots can reach as much as a million quid, and you’ll have the chance to play some exclusive games not available elsewhere.

If you enjoy card games, we recommend taking a shot at the many blackjack variants this online casino site in the UK has to offer — you can even try them for free to learn the ropes first.

The only department in which 888Casino slipped is customer support. You can only get in touch via email (contact form), as there’s no live chat available.

The payment methods, meanwhile, are super-varied and include PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, Skrill, Neteller, Trustly, and many other options.

>> Visit 888 Casino

2. Mr Play: Best live dealer games of all online casinos in the UK

First Deposit: 100% up to £50 + 20 Spins on Starburst *Min. Deposit £10 Second Deposit: 50% up to £75 *Min. Deposit £20 Third Deposit: 50% up to £75 *Min. Deposit £20. Wagering 35x. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Over 120 live casino games

Wide variety of sports betting markets

High-quality game providers

Easy-to-use interface

Cons:

Limited range of table games

Live chat support is not available 24/7

If your idea of online gambling involves live dealer casino games, Mr Play is the place to be.

The Live Casino section of the website features over 120 tables with live dealers. Entry bets start only at £0.1 and reach as high as £15,000, making them attractive for both low-stakes players and high rollers alike.

The interface is smooth, with fast page loading times and maximum safety. The table games department could use a few additional variants, but when combined with the live casino section, there’s just enough variety. Mr Play also features a sports betting section.

On another note, the support team is pretty reliable, but it’s not available 24/7, which might be an issue for you if you’re playing after midnight. Payment methods cover a lot of ground, including PayPal, Skrill, bank transfers, Much Better, Paysafecard, and more.

>> Visit Mr Play

3. All British Casino: Best game variety of any UK online casino

Welcome bonus for new players only | Maximum bonus is 100% up to £100 | Min. deposit is £20 | No max cash out | Wagering is 35x bonus. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Over 1,500 casino games

19 software studios

Well-established casino

70+ live dealer games

Cons:

Doesn’t accept PayPal

No bonus spins

Variety is the spice of life, and All British Casino is all about it. This UK casino offers over 1,500 games from 19 game studios, including 1,300+ slot games.

All British Casino continues to impress in the game department with over 30 blackjack variants in total, as well as over 30 roulette options when taking the live casino into account.

Speaking of which, this casino offers over 70 live dealer games. You'll also find tourneys and UK players' favourites like the All British Roulette, Golden Catch, Wild Wild Romance, and more.

The payment variety is decent, including Visa, MasterCard, Skrill, Neteller, Paysafecard, and Trustly. However, PayPal is not an option here, which is a big downer since it’s the most popular payment method in the United Kingdom.

The welcome bonus is 100% up to £100, and you’ll also get a 10% cashback on top of it.

>> Visit All British Casino

4. Playzee: Best jackpot slots of all British online casino sites

18+. New, ID Verified players only. Up to £300 bonus credit. 35x wagering requirement. 30-day expiry. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Top-tier progressive jackpots

100% up to £300 + 300 spins welcome bonus

Generous loyalty program

24/7 support

Cons:

Payouts take a bit longer

Weekly payout limits could be higher

If you seek the excitement of jackpot slots, you’ll be pleased to hear that the jackpots at Playzee reach millions of pounds and are available in all themes imaginable. Our personal favourite was the Fishin' Frenzy at the Goonies Return — you have to try this one if you’re a slots fan.

On your first deposit of at least £20, you’ll trigger a 100% up to £300 welcome offer and get 300 bonus spins on top of it. The wagering requirements, meanwhile, are 35x, which is slightly higher than other UK online casino sites.

Playzee additionally stands out with a fun loyalty program that grants you rewards for playing games. As part of the welcome bonus, you’ll have already scored 500 Zee Points.

The platform is as safe and secure as the best online casinos on this list and even supports PayPal and ApplePay banking. Other payment methods include debit cards, Trustly, Neteller, Much Better, and Paysafecard; however, payouts are slightly slower than Playzee’s competitors.

It’s good that the support agents are available 24/7 to answer any questions you might have over email or live chat.

>> Visit Playzee

5. Kassu: Best UK casino for bonus spins

Pros:

Around 2,000 slot games

300 bonus spins

Over 30 blackjack variants

Regular promos

Cons:

Small video poker selection

Steep rollover requirements

If slot games take up a significant portion of your online gambling routine, check out Kassu. This United Kingdom casino stands out with a fine selection of approximately 2,000 online slots, followed by 100 live casino games.

Some of the titles that stand out the most include Book of Dead, Rise of Olympus, and Fire Joker. If you’re hunting high-RTP titles, we recommend Wicked Dice, Sparky and Shortz, or Big Juan.

The table games library is up to scratch as well, with over 30 blackjack and roulette variants each, in addition to a few baccarat and speciality games. The video poker section could use a few more options, though.

If you’re ready to start online gambling here, you can take advantage of a 100% up to £100 welcome offer with 300 bonus spins on top. Indeed, that’s the most extra spins you can get from any UK casino site on this list, but you do have to keep note of the 35x wagering requirements.

To fund your casino account at Kassu, you can use as many as 15 deposit options, including debit cards, PayPal, Neteller, Skrill, etc.

>> Visit Kassu

Runners-up:

How we ranked the best UK Casino sites

Variety of casino games

You can’t have a list of the best online casino sites without high game variety. We examine the quality of online slots, classic casino table games, and live dealer games before recommending an online casino for players from the United Kingdom.

Online casino bonuses and promos

UK players love a good bonus, so we made sure to deliver. Each UK online casino on this list has a generous welcome offer with fair terms as well as reload bonuses for active players.

Payment methods and payout times

Online gambling should be convenient, so we only considered top UK online casinos featuring great banking flexibility with debit cards and e-wallets. We avoided gambling sites charging excessive transaction fees and failing to process a withdrawal within 2 days.

Mobile optimisation and user interface

UK players prefer gambling on mobile devices, which is why we don’t accept online casino sites that are not mobile-optimized. This benchmark also rates the quality of the user interface, page load times, ease of use, and more.

Things to know about the best UK online casinos

What is the UK Gambling Commission?

The UK Gambling Commission is the institution that regulates online gambling in the United Kingdom and ensures that all online casinos follow strict rules and protocols for player protection.

Which payment methods can I use at online casinos in the UK?

Casinos in the UK support traditional payment options like debit cards and wire transfers in addition to e-wallets like PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller. However, not all UK casinos have the same banking flexibility, so it’s best to check with the casino you want to play at.

Which casino site is best for UK players?

According to our research, 888 Casino is the best gambling site for UK players. The site boasts a stellar collection of slot games combined with a top-notch no deposit bonus that has only 1x wagering requirements.

Do bonus funds expire at UK online gambling sites?

Yes, they do. The time you get to meet the wagering requirements varies from a week or two to several months, and by failing to meet the rollover within the given timeframe, your bonus will be voided.

How do I cash out my winnings and bonus wins from UK online casinos?

To withdraw money from UK casino sites, enter the cashier section, select your payment method, set the amount, and submit a withdrawal request. The online casino site will require identity verification when withdrawing for the first time, but once that's done, you're free to cash out all you want.

Read more about online casinos in the UK.

Comparing the top five UK casino sites

Check out our summary of the five best casino sites for UK players below:

How to join a UK online casino

Even as a complete beginner, you'll be playing casino games online in no time. Just follow these three steps; we’ll use 888 Casino as an example.

Step 1: Create an 888 Casino account

Visit 888 Casino and click the Join Now button

Enter your full name, email, date of birth, and country. Tick the box confirming you are 18+ and click Next

Create a username, password, and security question. Click Next

Enter your address, mobile phone number, prefered currency, occupation, and deposit limit

Click Register

Step 2: E-mail verification

Visit the e-mail address you entered in the registration form

Open the message from 888 Casino. Check your spam folder if it's not there within a few minutes

Click the link inside to verify your account.

Step 3: Your first deposit and welcome Bonus

In the deposit section of your casino profile, select your preferred payment method and set the amount you wish you deposit

Make the payment and claim your welcome bonus money. You can now play your favourite casino games!

Read more about online slots you can play in the UK

Still searching for the best UK casinos?

If you can’t decide where to join and you’re simply looking for the best overall gambling experience, we recommend going with 888 Casino — our top pick for its high-quality slot games, an exceptional no deposit bonus, and the most beginner-friendly UI around.

Still, you should once again re-check our summary of the 5 top online casinos for UK players and see which one suits you best based on their features.

Thanks for reading, and never forget that online gambling is about having fun, so please wager responsibly!

Related: Best UK online casinos

18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, online gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Visit these free gambling addiction resources: