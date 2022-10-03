The best online slots in Ireland have the best game features, high payout percentages, excellent graphics, and smooth mobile gameplay.

You’ll find most of these slots at Jackpot City, one of the top slot casinos for Irish players. But there are several slot sites worth checking out and we’ve rounded up the top nine in this guide.

Let’s check them out!

1. Jackpot City (Fortunium) – Best online slot site in Ireland overall

Pros

€1,600 Welcome Package

Great selection of slots from top providers

Fantastic UI design

Great customer support

Cons

Registration required to access the games

Fortunium is an exciting 40-pay line slot title with a very stylish steampunk aesthetic. It plays on a lovingly crafted 5x5 grid with bejeweled symbols and brass detailing. It is a normal jackpot slot with a 96.47 per cent RTP and a payout of up to 100,000x your wager.

Casino review

In any conversation about the best slots in Ireland, Jackpot City’s name is bound to come up. It is one of the premier gambling sites in the world and is probably one of the most popular online casinos Ireland has at its disposal.

Jackpot City currently has over 500 casino games, largely focused around video slots, with popular titles like Agent Jane Blonde and Mega Moolah down to lesser-known titles like our top pick, Fortunium.

If you’re a fan of more than just slots, rest assured that you’ll be stoked to hear they have a slew of top casino games. Online roulette, blackjack, Pai go, sic bo, video poker, and craps can all be found within Jackpot City’s well-rounded library.

New players can also take advantage of Jackpot City’s fantastic welcome package. Your first 4 deposits will get a 100 per cent match bonus up to €400 with a somewhat steep wagering requirement. This means you can get a total of €1,600 in bonus cash.

2. LeoVegas (The Witch’s Moon): Best variety of online slots in Ireland

Pros

3,622 online slots

Up to 200 free spins and €1,000

Solid mobile UI design

Good selection of Mega Moolah slots

Cons

Challenging to navigate on desktop

Lackluster e-mail support

If you’re looking for a bewitching twist on the classic Mega Moolah progressive jackpot slots, The Witch’s Moon might be just the game for you. It features everything you’d expect from what is a spooky reskin of the Mega Moolah game – the 5x3 play grid has 25 bet ways, a bonus wheel, free spins, scatter symbols, and plenty of wilds.

It does have a fairly brutal RTP though, sitting at 88.12 per cent – so if you’re a player who needs constant serotonin boosts, you may need to play something with a lower risk-to-reward ratio.

Casino review

Established in 2011, Leo Vegas swiftly became one of the best slots sites in Ireland for slots and a top destination for sports betting.

Our biggest gripe with their website, however, is that while it looks fantastic on mobile devices, it doesn’t look very good on PC. It’s not bad per se, it just feels a bit awkward. But that doesn’t prevent them from being a great place to play casino games.

Whether you want to dive into their library of thousands of fantastic slots – 3,622 to be exact, their surprisingly robust collection of table games, or their live dealer games – several of which are Leo Vegas exclusive tables – there is something for everyone.

Their welcome bonus is also one of the best casino bonuses we’ve found for bonus spins. New players can take advantage of a 100 per cent match on their first deposit of up to €1,000 plus 200 bonus spins on the incredibly popular Book of Dead slot title – a straightforward game with an exciting Egyptian theme. All of this with an extremely cool 25x wagering requirement.

3. Mr Play (Fire Hot 100) – No.1 Irish slot ste for classic online slots

Pros

100 free spins + €200

Hundreds of exclusive slot titles

Includes sports betting

Great responsible gaming features

Cons

Support is not 24/7

If you’re a fan of classic fruit-themed slots, you’re probably already familiar with the Fire Hot series by Pragmatic Play. They boast a five reel by four-row play grid chock-full of brightly coloured bells and fruit. The Fire Hot 100 variation has medium-high volatility and a 96.43 per cent RTP as well as a chance at winning up to 2,700x your wager with each spin.

It doesn’t do anything weird or unpredictable, it’s just a solid classic slot title that plays great and offers just enough scatter symbols and wilds to keep you on your toes.

Casino review

Mr Play is a relative newcomer when compared to most Irish online casinos, but don’t let that put you off. With licenses from both the Malta Gaming Authority and the UK Gambling Commission, they’ve proven that they’re one of the best Irish casinos for reliability.

Couple that with over 350 fantastic casino games – including a beautiful selection of classic style slots which are exclusive to the site – and Irish players have plenty of reason to love Mr Play.

Beyond their solid selection of slots and classic casino table games, the site includes an incredible selection of online blackjack games. Mr Play has also put together a fantastic live casino with everything from 24/7 roulette, to several game shows, blackjack, and even a live video slot version of Gonzo’s Treasure Hunt.

Irish gamblers who want to get started with Mr Play have access to one of our favourite deposit bonuses online right now, getting a 100 per cent match on their first deposit up to €200 plus 100 free spins with very reasonable 35x wagering requirements.

4. Magic Red (Big Bass Bonanza) – Best jackpot slot games for Irish players

Pros

100 per cent up to €200 deposit bonus + 100 free spins

39 jackpot slots

Robust live casino section

Fantastic selection of slots

Monthly cashback programme

Cons

Live chat is not 24/7

Website navigation could use some work

One of the most popular titles out there, Big Bass Bonanza is a brightly coloured slot machine packed to the gills (pun intended) with summery fishing themes. The jaunty 5x3 play grid is filled with cartoony symbols depicting tackle boxes, iridescent dragonflies, fish, and so on.

Getting three of the scatter symbols will trigger the free spin feature, which is where things get exciting, giving players a chance at winning up to 2,100x their stake.

With 10 pay lines and a 96.71 per cent RTP, this simple but effective slot game is a great way to spend any online casino bonuses.

Casino review

It takes a second to get your bearings at Magic Red casino – due in large part to them just sort of dumping their featured game section right up front – but once we took a moment to poke around, we were pleasantly surprised with what we found.

Magic Red has partnered with several popular game providers so many titles you’re familiar with are front and centre. Book of Dead, Gorilla Mayhem, and Starburst are all there to get you started. Special mention to its jackpot slots section where you’ll find some of the most exciting progressive jackpot slots online.

In line with the very best online casino sites, Magic Red offers a healthy 100 per cent match bonus to Irish players when they deposit up to €200 on their first deposit. Not only that, you’ll receive 100 free spins on that first deposit when you join using the exclusive link below.

This all comes with a solid 35x wagering requirement before you can withdraw, but that’s barely an obstacle for a dedicated punter.

5. Dream Vegas (Asgardian Stones) – Most exciting free play slots in Ireland

Pros

200 per cent match bonus up to €2,500 + 50 free spins

Demo play available on all slots

Over 2,000 games to choose from

Mega selection of Drops and Wins jackpots

Great live dealer casino options

Cons

Website is a little slow to load at times

Heavy geo-restrictions

This solid slot title sports five reels and 20 pay lines and has a thrilling Norse Mythology theme. At first glance, it seems a fairly simple slot but has a lot of really nice facets baked in.

It has an Avalanche feature which gives players a chance at winning multiple times in a single spin, or the massive Colossal Symbols, some of which can crush entire rows of symbols, raising your winning multiplier.

We’re sure you’ll like this 96.4 per cent RTP slot – we certainly do.

Casino review

Rounding out our top five is Dream Vegas. Their website gives the feeling of a high-roller casino and they make sure their promotions are sufficiently pumped to match that impression… though their website sometimes gets hung up while loading and that is a bit of a mood killer.

Like the other online casino brands we’ve looked at today, Dream Vegas sports a diverse selection of slots, including a huge selection of progressive jackpot games in the Drops and Wins category.

And the best part is – you get to try every single one before you even sign up for an account! The casino’s “Play for fun” feature lets you try out the slots for free so you’ll have a real feel of the games before you commit and deposit any funds.

Another thing to get excited about is their welcome bonus. New players get a 200 per cent match bonus up to €2,500 plus 50 free spins on qualifying NetEnt games – all with a very reasonable 35x wagering requirement.

Guide to playing online slot games in Ireland

Are slot sites in Ireland safe?

Yes – provided you are playing at fully licensed and regulated slots sites like the ones on our list, it is perfectly safe to play at Ireland casino sites. This does not mean you will not lose money, however, so make sure to gamble responsibly.

What Is the most trusted Irish online slot site?

While we consider all of the Irish slots sites on our list to be trustworthy, Jackpot City takes the cake with over 20 years of experience, some of the most trusted game providers, and top-notch customer service.

Can I play slot games on my mobile in Ireland?

Yes. With mobile gaming on the rise, pretty much every online casino site is optimised to run flawlessly on your mobile device. In some cases – such as Leo Vegas – the website is designed around mobile devices and runs its best in that format.

What is the best online slot website for Irish players?

Jackpot City is the best online slot website thanks to its great selection of slots, casino games, and some truly great promotions.

What triggers a jackpot on a slot machine?

Modern slot machines are regulated to ensure fair play, which means every result – including jackpot triggers – comes from a random number generator providing truly random results with each spin.

Can you tell if a slot machine is going to hit?

No matter what anyone tells you, you cannot tell when a slot machine is going to hit. Every single spin is randomly generated.

How to create an account and play online slots in Ireland

The first step is always the hardest, that’s why we’ve written this guide to help you create your first account at one of the best online casinos for slots fans – Jackpot City.

Step 1: Start the registration process

Visit Jackpot City’s home page and look for the “Sign Up” button at the top right corner of the page. Click it to start the registration process.

Step 2: Fill in your personal details

Start by creating a username and password for Jackpot City and move on to the rest of the form, providing valid contact information, preferred currency, language, et cetera.

Step 3: Provide additional information to complete your account

Scroll down the page and enter your name, DOB, gender, citizenship, country of residence, and so on, finishing with your home address.

Step 4: Submit the form

Once you have answered all questions, check the box to agree to all terms and conditions and then click “Register” and you’ll be able to log into your account. After that, you’ll be able to make your first deposit and should see your welcome bonus added right away.

Ready to check out the best online slots in Ireland?

Now you know what we think the best slots in Ireland are and where to find them, so now it’s time for you to get out there and try them for yourself.

We think Jackpot City is the overall best place to play the Fortunium slot, but it wouldn’t hurt to check out each item on our list. They’ve all got a little something special.

Just remember while you’re out there, collecting each welcome bonus, to always gamble responsibly.

Disclaimer: We would like to emphasize that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying "the house always wins" is worth keeping in mind.

If you feel you might be addicted to gambling, there are many resources available to help. A good place to start is Gambler’s Anonymous Ireland. They hold meetings and offer a wealth of resources to help get gambling habits under control.

Check out the following organizations for additional free gambling addiction resources: