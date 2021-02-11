Slots are the preferred gaming choice for casual players in both segments (land-based and digital) of the gambling industry. On average, they constitute about 70 per cent of all casino income. However, at some venues, their contribution can even jump up to 80 per cent or higher. So, why do most players love reel-spinners? Well, they offer a gambling experience that combines super-simple gameplay and massive payouts. According to polls, that’s what leisure gamblers crave. Easy to follow games that can change their lives.

Like with anything, if you do choose to spin reels, it is best to first do a little research into this activity. Most real money slots may appear simple at first sight, but every title in this genre is distinct in that they all pay back a different amount of money bet on their reels. This payback percentage is more famously called RTP (return-to-player), and developers set it with other game specifications such as volatility and exposure. The first signifies how often should you expect wins on a given slot, and the latter lists the maximum prize that a reel-spinner can yield.

If you are wondering how to find the RTP on online slots, know that all you have to do is Google an iGaming title and this term together to discover this information. Online game providers make RTPs readily available, unlike their land-based counterparts, as you would struggle to locate this data regarding most physical machines at real-world gambling establishments.

Swindle All the Way

Likely everyone in the western world under the age of 40 has grown up watching Home Alone on TV around Christmas. It is more-or-less a tradition to stumble upon this movie while channel surfing in late December. Well, sorry to say, there isn’t an official Home Alone-licensed game in the slot-verse, but the closest that you can get to it is Realtime Gaming’s 2017 released titled Swindle All the Way. It features two mischievous robbers that are looking to spoil the most cheerful time of the year. In their attempts to do so, they inadvertently may provide a cash jackpot of over $6 million.

Swindle All the Way is a five-reel, three-row game with twenty-five adjustable paylines. It accepts wagers that range from a penny to $125 and features a super-high payback percentage of 98.5 per cent (the highest RTP slot on our list). Despite its somewhat pedestrian base game, things can get heated in the free spins bonus rounds. There, you can earn up to sixty free spins, and you may land a multiplier that can go up to x33. Reel-spinning enthusiasts from the USA can find Swindle at many legit slot casinos to play online that accept North American players.

Good Girl Bad Girl

Released in 2014, Betsoft’s slot Good Girl Bad Girl remains one of the iGaming sector’s most unique products. It is an adjustable variance title that plays out on the classic five-reel, three-row grid with fifteen paylines. However, what is unique about it is that it lets you choose a side, good or evil. Depending on your decision, the game specs change. For example, the angelic side, represented by the winged lingerie-wearing beauty, has an RTP that is 0.40 per cent higher than the bad one (97.30 per cent), which has the devilish red-skinned girl for an avatar. Also, if you opt for the heavenly side, the variance will be medium, while if you walk the path of evil, you will only get treated to larger wins rarely.

In the past, this release was famous for requiring an excellent internet connection and a high-end mobile phone. For 2014, it featured such advanced 3D graphics that most players struggled to load and play the game properly.

Though, that is a thing of the past. Most players today can enjoy it without any lag. Its extra features include a Double Up Bonus (a coin toss round) and a Money Wheel Bonus. Again, inside this round, the slot lets you pick a favorite. Choose who you are backing. The prizes are identical regardless of your selected side, and they consist of instant credits, free spins, and access to a progressive jackpot.

Who Spun It?

If you like Agatha Christie novels or are a fan of the recent Daniel Craig movie Knives Out, then this may very well be the reel-spinner for you. It is a detective story, in the vein of old Clue games. You have to solve the mysterious murder of Dr Farmington in a Victorian-era-like house. It is an immersive tale full of intrigue, where each detail you stumble upon regarding this case molds the slots’ gameplay. Who Spun It provides an interactive and distinct crime-solving mystery each time you go through its story. It features multiple levels and five suspects. Once you collect all the clues, you unleash the Second Screen bonus round. There, you get to call out, interrogate, and lock up the killer.

The RTP of this crime romp is 97.64 per cent, and the variance is medium. It utilizes the classic five-reel, three-row grid with thirty paylines. The bet sizes range from two cents to $150, and the max payout is x320,500 credits. If you opt to change your coin value when solving the case, the round’s timer will automatically reset, and you will lose all your progress. We have to note that the graphics here are stunning, and the sound effects are also high-quality.

Quest to the West

Have you ever heard of the Monkey King? If you haven’t, you have at least seen an image of him, a drawing, or someone portraying him in a movie. Martial arts film legends Jet Li and Donnie Yen both have played this legendary character from Chinese literature. He is a mythic figure first appearing in writing as one of the main characters in the 16th-century Chinese novel Journey to the West. Now, he has made his way onto digital reels in this Betsoft 2020 release.

Quest to the West is a charming medium variance game with a return-to-player of 97.53 per cent. It features twenty-five paylines and accepts bets from $0.04 up to $80. The max win here is x1,260 your wager, which isn’t too shabby if you are a high-roller who likes to make the maximum wager. If you hit three Monkey King Wilds on the reels at once, you will get access to a somewhat innovative bonus round.

Derby Dollars

Realtime Gaming (RTG) is an industry pioneer that has been churning out digital reel-spinners since 1998. It is also famous for its random number generator table games and providing fully-equipped RTG-powered casino sites. In 2011, it released a slew of low variance slots, of which only Derby Dollars remains a favourite.

Popularity-wise, horse racing is declining, but in the slot-verse, it still has its fans. Many believe that Derby Dollars laid the groundwork for the success of the set of Playtech Frankie Dettori titles. It is a five-reel, three-row game, with twenty fixed paylines that accepts bets from one penny up to $100. It has an RTP of 97.5 per cent and a max win potential of x16,665. Visually, this is a super-outdated game, but you are unlikely to find a title that features a better combination of crucial specifications. If you are a low-roller looking to keep out of the red, know that this is a game that many experts recommend.

To sum up

If you want to win at an online casino, you will have to do a little more work than only Googling – the best RTP slot. If it is that easy, there would be no gambling sites. They would all be out of business. The reality is that while RTP is a crucial slot spec, it only tells you what the game will pay back over millions of reel rotations. That is far longer than you can afford to play. Thus, the best course of action is to budget your sessions wisely and pick out a reel-spinner that aligns with what you hope to achieve on your gaming journey. Are you looking to have a little bit of fun and earn a few bucks, or are you willing to risk your wallet chasing after life-altering prizes? The choice is yours. The interactive gaming sector has titles for both types of players.

