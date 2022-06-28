When compared to other online casino games, slots remain the most popular choice among UK players.

Our selection of the best UK online slots sites includes those that have the best online slot games, generous bonuses, and a great overall user experience.

We looked into many different online slots sites in the UK and ranked them based on our strict criteria. 888 Casino came out as the top slot site for UK players, but a few other great online slot sites in the UK deserve your attention.

Let’s check them out.

Best online slots for UK players

1. 888 Casino (Safari Gold Megaways) – Best UK slot site overall

Pros:

Over 2000 games

Over 1000 online slots

888 exclusive slots

Progressive jackpots available

88 no deposit bonus spins for UK players

Cons:

No registration free play not available

Lack of slot tournaments

Top online slot - 4.88/5888

Casino has a great selection of top slots but our favorite is Safari Gold Megaways slot game. This six reels video slot has up to seven rows and 117,649 ways to win. It is designed by Blueprint Gaming, has a fantastic jungle safari theme, and a payout percentage of 96.5%.

Slots selection - 4.9/5

One of the best slot sites in the UK has a collection of over 2000 casino games and many of these are popular slots powered by Playtech, Play’n GO, NetEnt, and Red Tiger. At 888 Casino, the slot games collection is truly impressive and UK players can choose from over 1000 different slots.

Selection of Other Games - 4.8/5888

Casino may be featured here as a slot site, but the iGaming venue has an abundance of other games, including loads of live casino and classic table and card games.

Bonuses & Promotions - 4.8/5

Before you start playing slots online at this site, you can claim 88 bonus spins, no deposit needed. New players can also claim a 100% deposit bonus up to £100 if they fund their accounts with at least £20.

2. Mr Play Casino (Dragon’s Cache) – Best NetEnt slots in the UK

Pros:

All of the best NetEnt video slots featured

Numerous scratch cards

Exciting jackpot slots

100 bonus spins for newcomers

Cons:

Customer care service not available 24/7

No deposit bonus offers not available

Top Online Slot - 4.7/5

You’ll find a lot of exciting slot titles at Mr Play casino but you’ll particularly love Dragon’s Cache. This 5-reel fantasy slot game has 4 rows, 20 pay lines, and tons of exciting features. It’s a medium volatility game with an RTP value of 96.47%

Slots Selection - 4.8/5

One of the best slot sites in the UK houses hundreds of slot games powered by top slot games providers. Some of the best slot game titles you can play at this online slot site are Starburst, Big Bass Bonanza, and Majestic Gold Megaways. Rewarding jackpot slots are not missing either.

Selection of Other Games - 4.7/5

If you want to take a break from playing online slots, you can give a try to quite a few different classic table and card games, including Baccarat Squeeze, Lightning Roulette, and many different blackjack and poker games.

Bonuses & Promotions - 4.6/5

The game availability at Mr Play Casino is truly amazing and the same can be said for its welcome bonus. Newbies to Mr Play Casino can get started with a great welcome bonus package worth up to £200 with 100 bonus spins. The welcome bonus is subject to 35x wagering requirements.

3. All British Casino (Doom of Egypt) – Best UK slots site to play jackpot slots

Pros:

Most NetEnt jackpot slots included

User-friendly layout for easy navigation

45 slingo games

Great live casino section

Cons:

Bonus spins not offered to newcomers

Bonus funds cannot be used on all slot games

Top Online Slots: 4.6/5

Play’n Go is known for putting out incredibly amazing slot games, one of which can be found here in All British Casino – Doom of Egypt. It’s a 5-reel video slot with 10 pay lines and an RTP of 96.21%. If you’re looking for an Egyptian-themed slot game, this one's for you.

Slots Selection - 4.7/5

Powered by Play’n GO, NetEnt, Novomatic, and other top-rated software developers, there is no shortage of top online slots at All British Casino. It’s one of the best online casinos in the UK to play online slots features Space Wars, Codex of Fortune, and many other slots.

Selection of Other Games - 4.6/5

All British Casino is one of the best slot sites in the UK but its gaming library has a variety of other top real money games. More specifically, you have access to many slingo and other casual games, as well as, top-notch classic table games.

Bonuses & Promotions - 4.5/5

New players to this online slots site can get started with a 100% match deposit bonus up to £100. A minimum deposit of £20 is needed. The max bet allowed with bonus funds is £5 and a 35x wagering requirement applies.

4. Playzee Casino (Moon Princess 100) – Best online slots variety of any UK slots site

Pros:

Excellent selection of classic slots

RTPs of all slot games listed on the site

500 loyalty (Zee) points for newcomers

Daily bonuses and promotions

Cons:

Withdrawal commission fees may apply

Top Online Slot: 4.4/5

There are some interesting slot titles at Playzee, but the one that caught our attention the most is Moon Princess 100. It’s a high variance slot game with a 96.2% RTP value. This game has 27 pay lines and 5 reels. Anime lovers who are looking for an exciting slot game should definitely check this one out.

Slots Selection - 4.7/5

If you want to play slots online designed by Wazdan, Play’n GO, NetEnt and other renowned developers, Playzee Casino may easily become your favourite slots site. Aside from loads of video slots, Playzee Casino also houses many progressive jackpot games, including Siberian Storm MegaJackpots and Temple Tumble 2 Dream Drop.

Selection of Other Games - 4.5/5

Excellent game availability is definitely one of the major benefits of joining one of the best slots sites. Aside from being able to enjoy great gaming sessions while playing slots, you can also enjoy excellent different blackjack and roulette games.

Bonuses & Promotions - 4.5/5

Joining one of the best online slots sites in the UK makes you eligible for a 100% match deposit bonus worth up to $300 and 100 bonus spins. On top of this, newcomers instantly get 500 loyalty or Zee points. Extra loyalty points, reload bonuses, and special casino promos are also available.

5. Kassu Casino (Temple Tumble) – Top Bonuses of All UK Online Slots Sites

Pros:

Over 2000 casino games

Microgaming progressive jackpot slots

Several exciting bonuses

300 bonus spins for new players

Cons:

Deposits via e-wallets excluded from the welcome bonus

High wagering requirements

Top Online Slot: 4.2/5

Another top slot game that’s worth checking out is Temple Tumble. This game from Relax Gaming features a 6x6 grid with 46,656 ways to win. You’ll absolutely enjoy its ancient jungle theme, with exciting game features, and a payout percentage of 96.25%.

Slots Selection - 4.7/5

Kassu Casino has a wonderful selection of online slot casino games by Play’n GO, NetEnt, and Microgaming. Some of the slot games you can play here are Wolf Gold, Starburst, and Sweet Bonanza.

Selection of Other Games - 4.5/5

Kassu gives you access to real money First Person American Roulette, Lightning Blackjack, Power Blackjack, Golden Wealth Baccarat, and other live games. The casino’s gaming library also boasts classic table games.

Bonuses & Promotions - 4.5/5

As a newcomer to this slots site, you will be offered a 100% match deposit bonus up to £100 and 300 bonus spins if you fund your account with at least £10. The welcome bonus is subject to a 40x wagering requirement.

Runner-ups:

How we selected the best online slot sites in the UK

Online slots selection

When looking into different slot sites, we want to make sure that you have enough slot games at your disposal. Quantity is important, but the quality is equally crucial.

Selection of other games

Slot sites recommended by us are also packed with other top-notch casino games, including instant-win, classic table, live casino, and specialty games.

Bonuses and promotions

The best slots sites welcome you on board with a generous sign-up offer. Aside from looking into the availability of these bonuses, we also check the availability of no deposit and other bonuses.

Guide to the best UK slot sites

Are UK slot sites licensed?

While not all online casinos that focus on slots are licensed, all casino sites you will find listed here are licensed by the UKGC or MGA.

Do UK casino sites share RTPs of their slot games?

Not all online casino venues are transparent when it comes to their slot games’ RTPs. However, most online casino platforms recommended here share their slots’ RTPs.

Can I play free slots at UK slot sites?

Some slot sites let you play slots in free/demo play mode but you need to register for an account to benefit from this option.

What is the minimum qualifying deposit amount for welcome bonuses at UK slot sites?

In most cases, you need to fund your account with at least £10 to claim a welcome bonus. At some casinos, a minimum deposit of £20 is required.

Our favorite welcome bonus was 888 Casino’s 100% deposit bonus up to £100. Please note that the full T&Cs apply.

Comparison of the top 5 UK slots sites

888 Casino has the best selection of premium slots and equally exciting exclusive slot games you will not find elsewhere. Joining the casino also gives you 88 no deposit bonus spins.

Mr Play Casino is a top-notch online casino that works side by side with the most renowned online casino content developers. The casino also offers a warm welcome to all newcomers.

All British Casino is a reliable and trustworthy online gaming platform with an excellent range of slots and other casino games which suit everyone’s preferences and budget.

Playzee Casino has a generous sign-up bonus and equally rewarding daily bonuses and promotions that assist you with building your bankroll.

Kassu Casino is a great option if you want to play the best video slots. You’ll appreciate the bonus spins the casino offers new players as well.

How to sign up at UK slot sites

This is your step-by-step guide for registering for an account at 888 Casino.

Step 1: Visit the 888 Casino site

Go to 888 Casino by clicking our link

Click on the Sign-Up button

Enter your personal information

Choose your username and password

Step 2: Verify your account

Upload a copy of your ID or driver’s license

Activate your account

Claim your no deposit bonus

Step 3: Make a deposit

Head to the cashier

Click on the deposit button

Choose your preferred deposit option

Claim your sign-up bonus and start playing

Ready to play the best UK online slots?

Whether you want to play online slots -- whether it's old-school classic or modern video slot games, the top-rated online casinos for British players do not fail to impress. Aside from rich slots selections, every top-rated site offers different options to grab bonus money via generous welcome and other bonuses.

To get started, go to 888 Casino or any other recommended site. Make sure you claim your sign-up bonus using our link and immerse yourself in awesome slots gaming sessions.

