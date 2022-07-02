Jurgen Klopp said Mohamed Salah’s best years are still ahead of him after the Liverpool star ended speculation over his future by signing a new contract on Friday.

Salah’s new deal will reportedly make him the club’s highest paid player of all-time on £350,000 ($425,000) a week until 2025.

The 30-year-old had entered the final year of his previous contract with talks stalling over his wage demands.

But tying Salah down to a new deal was key to Liverpool’s hopes of continued success under Klopp.

In five years at Anfield, the Egypt forward has scored 156 goals in 254 appearances.

“This is a special treat for our supporters to enjoy their weekend even more. I’m sure there will be some celebrations for this news tonight,” Klopp told Liverpool’s website.

“It’s the best decision for us and best decision for him. He belongs with us I think. This is his club now.

“I have no doubt Mo’s best years are still to come. And that’s saying something, because the first five seasons here have been the stuff of legend.”

Click here for more details.