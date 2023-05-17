We're taking you on a virtual tour of one of the Mediterranean's most captivating treasures - Malta! This archipelago, tucked away between Sicily and the North African coast, is a veritable trove of historical sites, mouth-watering cuisine, stunning beaches, and so much more. In 2023, Malta stands as a testament to its rich past while boldly embracing the future, making it a must-visit destination on any traveller's itinerary.

What makes Malta such a draw for tourists? Well, picture this: ancient walled cities rising dramatically from crystal-clear blue waters, narrow cobblestone streets leading to bustling market squares, and sunsets that paint the sky in a blaze of colours. But that's just the beginning. Malta's true charm lies in its diversity - from the vibrant nightlife in St. Julian's to the serene beaches of Gozo, there's something for everyone here.

But don't just take our word for it. We've reached out to a group of seasoned travel bloggers who've navigated the ins and outs of this enchanting island nation. These globe-trotters have generously shared their favourite things to do in Malta, and we've compiled their insider tips and recommendations just for you. From hidden gems to popular tourist spots, they've covered it all. So buckle up, it's going to be an exciting ride!

Historical and cultural attractions

Visit St John's Co-Cathedral

Prepare to have your breath taken away as you step into St. John's Co-Cathedral. This gem, nestled in the heart of Valletta, is a baroque masterpiece. Its austere exterior might fool you, but the opulent interior, adorned with gold and stunning paintings, is sure to leave you awestruck.

Explore the old capital of Mdina

Known as the Silent City, Mdina is a beautifully preserved medieval town. Stroll through the narrow, winding streets, and you'll feel like you've travelled back in time.

"Located within the city walls is the Mdina Toy Museum, which showcases a collection of antique toys from different eras. It can be a delightful stop for kids to see how toys have evolved over time," says Steph from Toddler Trips.

Who knew history could be so much fun?

Discover Popeye Village

This quirky, colourful attraction is a must-see for all ages. Originally a film set for the 1980's Popeye movie, it's now a fun-filled theme park. Whether you're a fan of the spinach-loving sailor or not, the vibrant houses and stunning views of Anchor Bay are sure to charm you.

Explore the St Paul's Catacombs

Ready for an underground adventure? The St. Paul's Catacombs in Rabat invite you on a journey into the past. These extensive subterranean tombs, dating back to the Roman period, provide a fascinating insight into early Christianity in Malta.

Visit the Mosta Dome

The Mosta Dome or the Rotunda of Mosta boasts one of the world's largest unsupported domes. But that's not its only claim to fame. It's also known for the miraculous event during WWII when a bomb pierced the dome but didn't explode, sparing the congregation inside.

Uncover the Tarxien Temples

Take a trip back to Malta's prehistoric times at the Tarxien Temples. These ancient megalithic structures, adorned with intricate carvings and reliefs, offer a rare glimpse into the island's Neolithic culture.

Experience the Ħal Saflieni Hypogeum

The Hypogeum is truly one of a kind - a subterranean necropolis, dating back to 4000 B.C. It's an architectural marvel, but due to conservation efforts, visitor numbers are strictly limited. So, book your tickets well in advance!

Natural and scenic wonders

Take in the Dingli Cliffs

Towering over the sea, the Dingli Cliffs are the highest point in Malta. It's the perfect spot for a leisurely walk or a picnic, with sweeping views of the Mediterranean that are simply out of this world. Don't forget to catch a sunset here - it's like watching nature paint a masterpiece!

Relax at St Peter's Pool

This natural swimming pool, with its crystal-clear waters and flat rocky ledges, is an inviting spot for a refreshing dip. Take a book, some snacks, and spend a lazy afternoon soaking up the Maltese sun. Remember to pack your snorkel - the underwater world is equally captivating!

Swim in the Blue Lagoon

On the island of Comino, you'll find the Blue Lagoon, a slice of paradise with turquoise waters so clear, you'll think you're in a dream. Whether you choose to swim, snorkel, or simply float in the calm waters, it's an experience you won't forget.

Explore the Azure Window

Although the iconic Azure Window collapsed in 2017, the site remains a popular diving spot. The sea around the area is full of caves, arches, and marine life, making it an underwater playground for divers.

Visit the Hypogeum of Ħal-Saflieni

Yes, you read that right, the Hypogeum appears again! But it's so unique, it qualifies as both a historical attraction and a natural wonder. This underground marvel is a testament to the ingeniousness of Malta's ancient inhabitants.

Discover the Blue Grotto

This series of sea caverns on the southern coast of Malta is a must-see. Take a boat tour and marvel at the stunning formations and the brilliant hues of the waters. "The best time to visit the Blue Grotto is during the early morning or late afternoon when the sunlight illuminates the crystal-clear waters, creating a mesmerizing blue glow. Avoid peak hours when the area can be crowded with tourists," recommends Becky from Global Grasshopper.

Outdoor activities

Go diving in Malta's clear waters

Malta is a diver's paradise, thanks to its clear waters, rich marine life, and fascinating underwater landscapes.

"Malta offers a variety of dive sites, from stunning reefs to historic wreck sites. Research and choose dive sites that align with your interests and skill level. Popular dive sites in Malta include the Blue Hole, Cirkewwa, and the Santa Maria Caves," suggests Marcel from Voyagers Travel.

Malta is a diver's paradise. Photo: Shutterstock

Remember, each dive is like a new adventure unfolding beneath the waves!

Explore the Blue Grotto by boat

Already mentioned, but worth repeating. The Blue Grotto isn't just for viewing from the cliffs above. Take a boat tour into the caverns to appreciate the play of light on the water and the vibrantly coloured marine flora.

Discover the coastal walks and hiking trails

Lace up your hiking boots and hit the trails! Malta is crisscrossed with picturesque walking and hiking routes that showcase the island's natural beauty. From coastal paths that offer panoramic sea views to countryside trails that take you through serene landscapes, each journey is like a stroll through a living postcard.

Try water sports at Golden Bay

If you're a thrill-seeker, Golden Bay is your playground. From jet skiing and windsurfing to paddleboarding and parasailing, there's no shortage of adrenaline-pumping activities. Remember, life is a lot more fun when you're riding the waves!

Take a boat trip to Comino

A trip to Malta wouldn't be complete without a boat trip to Comino Island. The island's Blue Lagoon is a gem, but exploring the island's rugged coastline and quiet beaches is equally rewarding. It's like stepping into a picture-perfect postcard!

Nightlife and entertainment

Experience the nightlife in St Julian's

When the sun goes down, St Julian's comes alive. From lively bars and nightclubs to sophisticated lounges and wine bars, it's a melting pot of cultures and experiences. It's like the city throws a party every night, and you're invited!

Enjoy dinner and live music at Valletta Waterfront

The Valletta Waterfront is the perfect spot for a romantic dinner or a fun night out with friends. With its range of restaurants, bars, and live music venues, it's like a carnival of flavours and sounds. Don't forget to try some Maltese delicacies while you're there!

Attend festivals and events in Malta

If your visit coincides with a local festival or event, don't miss it! Maltese festivals are a riot of colour, music, and tradition, offering a glimpse into the island's rich culture and heritage. It's like being invited to the island's biggest party!

So, ready to let loose and have some fun? Whether you're a nature lover, an adrenaline junkie, or a party animal, Malta has something for everyone. Pack your bags and let the island's charms sweep you off your feet!

Culinary delights

Try traditional Maltese cuisine

A trip to Malta wouldn't be complete without a taste of its traditional cuisine. From hearty stews and fresh seafood to pastizzi (flaky pastries filled with ricotta or peas) and imqaret (date-filled pastries), Maltese food is a smorgasbord of flavours. It's like a culinary journey that takes you through the island's history and culture.

Visit local markets and food stalls

For a real taste of Malta, head to the local markets and food stalls. They're like the island's pantry, stocked with fresh produce, local delicacies, and homemade treats. Don't forget to try the gbejniet, a traditional Maltese cheese!

Sample Maltese wines and spirits

Malta's sunny climate is perfect for winemaking. Local wineries produce a range of wines, from robust reds to crisp whites. And don't forget to try Ċisk, the popular local beer, or a glass of prickly pear liqueur. It's like a toast to the island's rich bounty!

Practical information and tips

Best time to visit Malta in 2023

Malta is a year-round destination, but spring (April-June) and fall (September-October) are ideal times to visit when the weather is pleasant and the tourist crowds are thinner. It's like having the island almost to yourself!

Getting around Malta

Malta has a comprehensive public transportation system, and most attractions are easily reachable by bus. However, renting a car can give you the flexibility to explore at your own pace. And don't forget, in Malta, they drive on the left!

Safety tips and cultural etiquette

Malta is generally a safe destination. However, it's always a good idea to take basic precautions, like keeping an eye on your belongings and avoiding deserted areas at night. As for cultural etiquette, Maltese people are known for their hospitality, but remember to respect local customs and traditions.

Conclusion

And there you have it, folks! Our roundup of the best things to do in Malta in 2023. From historical and cultural attractions to natural wonders, outdoor activities, and culinary delights, Malta promises a memorable experience for every traveller. It's like a treasure trove waiting to be discovered.

So, what are you waiting for? Pack your bags, book your tickets, and get ready to create your own Maltese adventure. And remember, travel is the only thing you buy that makes you richer! So, let's enrich our lives with the experiences Malta has to offer.