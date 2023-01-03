The United Kingdom is a massive gambling market, probably one of the biggest in the world.

And while variety is definitely a plus, gamblers will have a tricky job trying to narrow down the best online casinos in the UK, and leave the unworthy alternatives aside.

Because of that, we researched numerous online casinos in the UK to help you find the best and the most secure ones.

Our ranking is based on important points that actually matter to UK gamblers: a UKGC casino licence, security, bonuses, and the selection of games and providers.

Below is the list of all the top-rated online casino sites for Brits – let’s dive right in.

Best online casinos in the UK

1. Casimba Casino: Best Online Casino in the UK Overall

Pros:

Generous welcome bonus

Android mobile app

Massive jackpots (Megaways and Mega Moolah)

Exclusive VIP package

Cons:

Simplistic website design

The first place on our list is reserved for a White Hat Gaming Limited offering - Casimba Casino. Casimba has impressed us with various games, a generous welcome bonus), plenty of worthy promotions for regular punters, and massive 8-figure jackpots.

This top-rated online casino site offers UK players games from exactly 131 game studios, so you're in for one heck of a ride with Casimba Casino!

Game variety

You’ll find a great selection of games at Casimba, including over 2,000 titles from notable developers.

The bigger part of this selection is dedicated to online slots, with top-quality games by heavy hitters like Microgaming and Red Tiger.

Of course, you’ll also find a decent variety of table and live dealer games. Some single-player casino titles include Blackjack Buster, Space Invaders Roulette, Dream Catcher, and more.

Live dealer games feature broad stake limits, ranging from £0.10 to £10,000 per hand, with some of our favourite titles being Monopoly Live, First-Person Baccarat, Speed Blackjack, and more.

Noteworthy casino features

Casimba doesn’t only excel in the overall game variety for UK players, but this casino also offers super-generous bonuses for new and regular players, in addition to a great loyalty programme.

We also found the 24/7 customer support to be very efficient, especially via live chat. You can also get in touch via email or phone.

With that said, you can deposit at Casimba using debit cards or e-wallets. We suggest using an e-wallet to benefit from quicker withdrawal times.

2. Fun Casino: Best UK Casino for Jackpot Games

Pros:

Jackpots reach eight figures

Rich library of Slingo games

Plenty of payment and withdrawal methods

Fast payouts

Cons:

No downloadable mobile app

PayPal payments are not available

Fun Casino is all about fun (which is evident in its name) and is constantly striving to provide UK players with constant entertainment. With more than 2,000 top-notch games, savvy support and fast payouts, Fun Casino was a no-brainer decision for our #2 spot.

Game variety

Once you visit Fun Casino, you will understand why we spent several hours here; there is a never-ending list of games there. Starting from slot games, which cannot be missed, live dealer games, table games, and the most remarkable for Fun Casino - a plethora of Slingo games.

The library counts more than 2,000+ games from first-rate providers like Evolution Gaming, NetEnt, Microgaming, Novomatic, SG Gaming and many more.

There is a full range of video poker variants like Deuces Wild, Aces & Faces, and a rare selection of Slingo games like Red Hot Slingo, Slingo Reel Extreme, Kat-Chin, Slingo cascade, and many more.

We were especially pleased to see some top baccarat games available as well. Indeed, Fun Casino isn’t afraid to experiment.

Noteworthy casino features

One of the main reasons why Fun Casino has a good rating is because of the available jackpot games and the biggest Mega Moolah jackpot prizes you can try to win.

There are plenty of jackpot games you can try your hand at, such as Atlantean Treasures, Hall of Gods, Arabian Nights and many more.

3. Temple Nile Casino: Top Welcome Bonus for UK Players

Pros:

Huge library of online slots

Egyptian-themed website design

Four VIP levels (silver, gold, platinum, elite)

PayPal accepted

Cons:

Steep wagering on the Welcome Bonus

A beautiful Egyptian queen will charm you at the virtual door of Temple Nile Casino. This UK casino GB site stands out from the crowd in a visual and technical sense and gives Brits quite a unique gambling experience.

Game variety

The White Hat Gaming Company has brought all the world-class game providers to the Temple Nile Casino. The range of games is outstanding, and you will be thrilled by what Temple Nile Casino has to offer.

More than 2,000 games are divided into several categories like slot games, live dealer games, table games, blackjack, Must Go Jackpots, Drops and Wins, and Scratch and Fun. You can enjoy playing on a desktop and mobile phone and benefit from impressive graphics and gameplay on whatever device you're using.

Noteworthy casino features

A noteworthy feature of Temple Nile Casino is the huge welcome deposit bonus you will get at this casino.

Another very interesting thing you can do at Temple Nile Casino is you can trade your Temple Tokens for Temple Nile rewards: a luxury holiday, iPhone, mobile phone, vouchers, laptops, etc.

With a stunning website design, live support and a unique loyalty program, Temple Nile Casino definitely belongs among the best UK online casinos.

4. Casumo Casino: Best for Live Casino Games in the UK

Pros:

Exclusive Live Casino Games (Football Roulette, Quantum Blackjack)

Extra promotions

PayPal and Apple Pay accepted

Offers sports betting

Cons:

Limited payment methods

Casumo Casino will take you into a whole new world with a fantastic selection of games and impressive usability on both desktop and mobile. With the available mobile app, Casumo Casino is a complete package for mobile casino players in the United Kingdom.

Game variety

At Casumo Casino, you will find an up-to-date collection of all world-class games, including the latest slot games like Witches Cash Collect, Muertos Multiplier, Candy Stars, and 2,000 more to boost your luck.

Needless to say, Casumo Casino has covered all other game categories like jackpots, must-drop jackpots, table games and live casino games. They are constantly increasing their portfolio with the best games available in the UK gambling industry.

Noteworthy casino features

If you are a fan of live dealer games, Casumo has got you covered. Live casino games are a revolution in online gambling, and there is no better way to play casino classics online. You will be provided with a dozen different styles of baccarat, roulette and blackjack.

It’s worth mentioning that Casumo has tons of promotions available anytime you visit the website. Their customer support is on duty 24/7, and you will enjoy quick answers whenever you need assistance.

5. Schmitts Casino: Best UK Gambling Site for Promotions

Pros:

Generous promotions (Cashback Weekends, Saturday Spinner, Fireslots Leaderboard)

Fantastic collection of slot games (1,500+)

Progressive jackpots (Lost Islands, Diamond King)

Top live casino games

Cons:

No phone support

No sports betting

Schmitts Casino is for UK players of all skills and tastes who want an immersive gambling experience online. If you are specifically interested in live dealer games, Schmitts Casino is second-to-none compared to other UK casinos.

Game variety

British punters can pick between a large selection of games with fantastic graphics. The biggest piece of the pie belongs to slot games (especially fruit machine games), but the other games are also not falling behind.

You can choose between 1,500+ slot games from world-class providers and their newest released games.

Also, Schmitts Casino has the biggest selection of roulette game variants (30 of them!) and around 20 variants of blackjack. If you want some out-of-the-ordinary experience, you can try scratch card games Cricket Stars, Lost Vegas, Horse Shoe Scratch and many more.

We can say that Schmitts Casino is most certainly jam-packed with sophisticated games spanning all categories.

Noteworthy casino features

You must have something special if you want to attract a British gambler to your door — so Schmitts Casino has a bundle of promotions which are renewed weekly and monthly.

We characterised Schmitts Casino as best for promotions with a good reason — it has an impressive rewards programme, daily, weekly and monthly promotions, tournaments, free spins, and hot cash prizes to be won.

This UK online gambling site is also compatible with your smartphones and tablets, and even if it doesn’t have a mobile app, you will enjoy playing on the go without issues.

Our only two gripes with Schmitts (and the reason it didn’t rank higher) are the absence of sports betting options, and a dedicated phone line.

6. Casino Luck: Best Collection of Online Slots in the UK

Pros:

A vast collection of online slots (around 1,000 titles)

Various payment methods (including PayPal)

Available in four languages

Attractive jackpots

Cons:

Support is not available 24/7

Registered in Ireland with a licence from the MGA and the UK Gambling Commission, Casino Luck has easily found its way to the top 10 UK online casinos. The simple layout of Casino Luck will enable newbies and veteran players to locate games easily. Casino Luck has impressive features, bonuses and promotions, and it will fit all UK casino players regardless of their budget.

Game variety

The most prominent world-class providers are collected under one roof in Casino Luck. The selection of games consists of more than 1,500 games, including famous slot games like Book of Dead, Bonanza, Starburst and many more.

There is also a superb collection of jackpot games available if you want to try to strike big winnings, such as Fortune Wheel, Lucky Lady and many more.

You will also be able to try your hand at classic online casino games and multiple roulette, baccarat and blackjack variants. There is a live casino section for ballsy players who want to play against the dealer. In one word — there's something for everyone at Casino Luck.

Noteworthy casino features

When you say online casino, the first thought that usually comes to mind is online slots. The owner of Casino Luck has brought all first-quality game providers and their most famous games.

You will have an outstanding experience playing high-quality games like Towers of Olympus, Wildwood Buffalo, Wild Wild Pistols, etc.

It's worth saying that you can use local and international methods for deposits and withdrawals — Visa, MasterCard, PayPal, MuchBetter, Paysafecard and bank transfers.

7. Spinland Casino: Best Casino Loyalty Programme

Pros:

Great collection of game providers (106)

500 loyalty points upon registration

A huge number of bonus spins

Mobile casino app

Cons:

Lacks phone support

Cluttered homepage (can cause lag on older devices)

Spinland Casino is a UK gambling site which is very pleasant to navigate. Everything important is presented on the first page, and it has an available mobile app for smartphone players. Describing itself as “your destination to win”, Spinland casino counts itself as a place of the most prominent online games in the UK gambling market.

Game variety

With providers of the highest calibre like NetEnt, Microgaming, Aristocrat, Amaya and many more, the collection of slots is not only big, but it’s also top-quality.

Almost every type of slot is offered here, and you can choose between 1,500+ of the best slot games in the UK and the chance of striking it big with Must-Go Jackpot games such as Gonzita’s Quest, Apache Way, and Fa Fa Babies.

If you are looking for more than just a slot game, you can try classic games like blackjack and baccarat.

There is a section for live casino game lovers as well (around 50 of them), and the generous hosts will drive you through an immersive experience resembling a brick-and-mortar casino.

Noteworthy casino features

Spinland Casino has a massive deposit bonus for UK players, and this is the first thing to check out.

As part of the welcome package, you will get 500 loyalty points, and every time you make a bet, you will get even more loyalty points. You can change them for pounds or exchange them for online casino bonuses.

Another noteworthy feature is that Spinland Casino has an available app on Google Play, and you are free to play your preferred games in high-definition from leading providers such as Evolution Gaming, NetEnt, Microgaming, NUX and Leander, and many more.

8. PlayUK Casino: Best Customer Support of All UK Casinos

Pros:

Great customer support

Bingo games (90, 80 and 75 ball bingo)

Up-to-date collection of new slot games

Cons:

Underwhelming table games selection

Launched in 2018, PlayUK Casino has slowly climbed to the top of the ladder in the UK's gambling market. Both low-stakes players and high-rollers can enjoy various games offered here, such as online slots, bingo games, table games and live casino games.

Game variety

PlayUK Casino has a variety of game providers, starting from juggernauts like Microgaming, NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, and Golden Rock Studios to smaller ones like Habanero. Each provider brings its innovative features in a total of 2,000+ games available at PlayUK Casino.

Even though it doesn’t have a separate section, PlayUK Casino has a decent library of Bingo games, including classics like the 90-ball, 80-ball, and 75-ball bingo games from Pragmatic Play.

The rather small variety of table games (only six are available) is compensated with PlayUK’s live casino section (50+ games), where you can have a spectacular experience playing against real dealers.

Noteworthy casino features

PlayUK Casino has one of the best customer support services in the UK. This conclusion is due to the multiple ways available to contact them: telephone, e-mail and live chat. They are at your disposal 24/7, and we can confirm that we received quick replies each time we took them for a test run.

PlayUK Casino offers a fantastic head start for new UK players, monthly bonuses and special promotions that usually grant you extra spins to continue your entertainment.

It’s worth mentioning that there are no withdrawal limits for UK players in PlayUK Casino. Winning a massive jackpot here is basically a godsend.

9. All British Casino: Great Website Design

Pros:

User-friendly platform

Great promotions, challenges, and tournaments

Good collection of Slingo games

Quick withdrawals

Cashbacks on lost deposits

Cons:

PayPal is not available

All British Casino is a UK-exclusive site, and right from the registration, you will realise that everything is optimised for UK players.

And even though ABC doesn’t excel in one particular category, it’s got all the bases covered pretty well and will appeal to most of casino players in the UK.

Game variety

All British Casino gives you the pleasure of playing games from decent game providers such as Amatic, Microgaming, NetEnt, Evolution Play, Red Tiger and many more.

Fans of online slot games may be discouraged by the fact that the most innovative game providers, such as Yggdrasil and IronDog, are not present here, but the slot list (around 1,100 games) is more than enough to satisfy most players.

All British Casino also has a good collection of table games such as Fortune Pai Gow, Three Card, Black Jack, and Mississippi Stud.

If you want to try your hand with live dealers, you can access a whole bunch of Evolution and Pragmatic Play Live games. Known for providing top-quality live games, you’ll be surprised by the overall games’ quality with the handy addition of chatting with the dealers.

Noteworthy casino features

All British Casino has a very well-organised website and ultra-modern gaming platform. Everything is blue and red, resembling the UK's flag.

All British Casino usually has active challenges, which are sent via email to players. For example, you might need to get five scatters while playing the Dead or Alive slot for real money.

When it comes to tournaments, you will need to make your way onto the leaderboard and get the best result compared to other players to win handsome cash prizes.

10. PlayOJO Casino: Zero-Wager Casino Bonuses for UK Players

Pros:

Money back on every spin

50 welcome bonus spins with zero wagering requirements

Over 300 jackpot slots

Android app available

Cons

Doesn’t offer a cash-based bonus

Even though last on our list of top UK casinos, PlayOJO Casino has impressed us with an entirely different approach to bonuses and promotions than most other casinos.

PlayOJO Casino has been awarded multiple times: Marketing & Innovation rewards 2021, Best Slot Sites 2021, Best Bingo Sites 2021, and UK Social Media Awards 2021, and it's pronounced as a rising star in the casino industry.

You can get a mobile phone application for PlayOJO on Google Play and App Store, and that’s fantastic for players on the go.

Game variety

There is a reason why most games in any online casino site are slots — Brits love them!

To that end, PlayOJO has teamed up with several top-rated providers such as Play’n GO, Microgaming, Red Tiger, Yggdrasil and many more, and it has an excellent collection of 2,000+ online slot games. You can even try them out for free as a guest user.

There are plenty of progressive jackpot games, too, like King Kong Cash, Fishin’ Frenzy, Fluffy Mega Jackpot, and many more.

You can try your hand at iconic classic casino table games like roulette, baccarat, and blackjack with juicy payouts and more than 60 live casino tables.

Noteworthy casino features

PlayOJO Casino has a novel concept for a deposit bonus — there is no traditional bonus, but rather an ongoing and never-ending cashback bonus with no wagering requirements.

However, the thing we liked the most is the epic deposit bonus of 50 bonus spins you get when you deposit £10. These spins are available to use on Book of Dead, they’re worth £0.10 each — and they have no wagering requirements!

Significant Terms: First time depositors only. Min. deposit £10. 50 Free Spins are on the Book of Dead slot. Free Spin valued at £0.10. OJO’s Rewards and full T&Cs apply.

Also, there are special and innovative features like OJO Wheel Spins (as a reward for loyal players), OJO Prize Twister, Hot or Cold feature, and OJO levels with various rewards.

Accompanied by great customer support and enough ways for deposits and withdrawals, PlayOJO Casino deserves to be in the top 10 list of the best UK online casinos.

Best online casino sites in the UK ranking methodology

Game selection

The main reason UK gamblers visit online casinos is the selection of games offered on the site. We’ve paid utmost attention and reviewed every online casino on the list deeply enough to guarantee that they offer the best selection of games and providers in the market.

Our top 10 best UK online casinos cover every type of game you want to play, even the rarest ones, such as bingo and Slingo games and the most attractive progressive jackpot games. Therefore, you can rest assured that these 10 casinos are top-choice for UK players.

Noteworthy casino features

We’ve considered all other features casinos in the UK have to offer — welcome bonuses and promotions, loyalty programs, innovative features, customer support, payment methods, and mobile applications.

By gathering the results of each casino, we’ve created our list and rated each UK casino accordingly.

Licence

Every single online casino on our list has an up-to-date UK Gambling Commission licence. Rest assured that you can play your favourite casino games with the peace of mind knowing the outcome is always fair and that you’ll indeed get paid out if you win.

Comparing the best UK casino sites

Casimba Casino: Casimba Casino is our top-recommended site for UK players. It has many top game studios and the best selection of online slots (more than 2,000). The impressive welcome bonus, a particularly good loyalty scheme, and the available Android app make Casimba the best of the best for UK players.

Guide to playing at online casinos in the UK

Are UK online casino sites safe?

The UK gambling commission is responsible for making the online casino industry in the United Kingdom safe, fair, and scam-free. That said, you can be sure that UK casinos are safe as long as they have up-to-date UK Gambling Commission licences.

Can I play for free at online casino sites in the United Kingdom?

Some online casinos allow players to play for free on their site, but others won’t let you try a game in demo mode or before you deposit real money. If you want to try games for free, we suggest you visit PlayOJO.

What is the most trusted UK online casino?

The most trusted UK online casino site is Casimba. This online casino site has been active for over five years and doesn’t seem to have any negative complaints from players or slow-payout reports. Of course, it also has a licence from the UKGC, with all of its games tested by third party RNG agencies.

What casino games can I play at UK gambling sites?

You can enjoy hundreds of games on UK gambling sites, starting from the most-wanted online slots, jackpot games, classic card games, live casino games, bingo games and many other types depending on your taste.

Are online slots rigged in the UK?

Online slots at UK casinos licensed by the UK Gambling Commission are absolutely not rigged because they have to meet numerous criteria before getting an operating licence, the primary stipulation being fair game outcomes.

Can you win real money at online casinos in the UK?

Yes, you can win real money and get a payout at legitimate UK online casinos like Casimba and Fun Casino. Both of these gambling platforms have the necessary licensing that allows them to take real money bets in the United Kingdom.

Final thoughts: What are the best online casinos in the UK?

We hope our in-depth analysis brought you closer to selecting the best UK casino site.

Casimba Casino is our top-pick overall, thanks to its splendid features and the massive library of games presented on the site. Fun Casino and Temple Nile are the closest competitors that didn’t quite make it to the top.

That being said, we recommend you inspect every UK casino on our list and decide whether it’s worth your time. It’s your money, after all, and you can play wherever you want. Just remember to gamble responsibly!

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk