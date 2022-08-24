In recent times, iGaming has become increasingly popular in the world of betting. It's a sub-industry under sports betting, covering every form of digital betting, whether it's a casino game or sports fixtures. iGaming also covers eSports and poker. According to this site, iGaming has an annual valuation of roughly $67 billion. Since 2000, iGaming has been a billion-dollar market. The same source also speculates that by the end of next year, iGaming will be worth more than $70 billion on an annual basis.

That shows how massive this sub-market is. It indeed accounts for most of the market shares in the entire sports betting industry. Its growth isn't without challenges because iGaming is still restricted in certain territories. For instance, while some U.S states permit online sports betting, they place restrictions on online casinos or poker.

Prospects of investing in online gambling

Investing in the online gambling market is one of the smartest business moves to make. This is an industry bursting at the seams with so much potential. It has been widely recognized and has led to the integration of new technologies with iGaming to enhance its profitability. However, as profitable as an investment in the online gambling industry may seem, it's wise to conduct some research to determine if the laws of your location are friendly or hostile to the iGaming industry.

Investing in online gambling in a state or country with harsh restrictions or heavy taxations on the iGaming industry will be bad for business because the risks outweigh the rewards. Despite its increasing popularity and legalization across the globe, it's still viewed as gambling. A prime prospect of the online gambling industry is the blockchain. This isn't just about blockchain being used as a virtual currency for gambling. This has more to do with it being a decentralised system. It's not under the sole control of a body or individual, which makes it virtually impossible to hack.

Aside from that, it guarantees better protection against licence violations or money laundering, and that's one primary reason many bookies adopt it in their sportsbook business. Another bright prospect for this industry is virtual reality. Virtual reality, since its inception, has received widespread acceptance, and its highly segmented market provides a huge variety of games for punters.

Implementation of ideas for an iGaming business

Undoubtedly, the best way to grow your iGaming business is through a top-quality iGaming platform providers. The features of this iGaming software provider include:

Exclusive betting odds

Pre-programmed website templates

Round-the-clock customer support

Full variety of sports events and leagues, including eSports

Event trackers

Real-time data feed

An easy-to-use interface

Turnkey suite

Retail solutions

Website API

Sport engine

Using a good iGaming software provider means that bookies can access a full suite of innovative solutions for their sportsbook business. With solutions such as a sport engine, turnkey suite, retail solution, or a fast website application programming interface, the business is almost certain to grow in leaps and bounds.

Benefits of co-operating with the software provider

This is key to the growth of the online gambling business. Otherwise, one will just end up with a virtually blank betting site. The benefits of co-operating with the iGaming software provider include:

Accessing numerous kinds of online games, which gives punters more options to place bets on. It also attracts more customers, which means the betting site will receive more traffic. This is a function of the software's sports engine.

The customers will be attended to and assisted by excellent customer service if they experience issues with bet placements while the game is in process or if they are unable to access the game.

Bookies will enjoy benefits such as access to over 200,000 leagues, multi-bet and single-bet systems, advanced risk management, and real-time data feed of live odds and instant game updates.

Online gambling business owners get to build a professional-looking betting site from ground zero within a short time span thanks to the software’s website API.

Conclusion

iGaming is the rave of the gambling industry and its investment potential is still vastly unexplored. Partnering with an excellent iGaming platform provider is one sure way to gain a firm foothold in this growing market. Arming your business with a software that provides or improves your betting website(s) with a huge array of exciting features is literally the best way to start your iGaming business.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.