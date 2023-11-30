The iGaming industry has experienced an impressive boom in recent years. Forecasted that next year over 195 million people around the globe will be involved in online gambling. Of this total, sports betting sites and apps will attract 143.8 million users. Following sports betting are online casinos and online lotteries, with 103.6 million and 34.7 million users respectively. But by 2027, according to analysts, the number of users in this industry could reach more than 230 million.

“It is natural that with the development of the online gambling and betting market, there has been a huge growth in service providers related to online betting software,” BetB2B experts comment.

Sports betting software solutions vary in features, specifications and other parameters, so choosing the right solutions for each business can sometimes be difficult, especially for companies that are new to the industry. But the most popular are sportsbook and turnkey solutions. To choose the optimal software that is right for your business, you need to understand the differences between BetB2B solutions.

Turnkey solution – comprehensive solution

Turnkey solution is a solution that gives companies the opportunity to create a bookmaker's office without complex technical processes.

The turnkey solution from BetB2B includes:

Various payment solutions for the bet site (more than 250 secure methods for accepting payments from the client)

Technical support

Sportsbook

Live casino

Slots

Virtual sports

Access thousands of games from over 100 providers

Back office

CMS

CRM

The provider provides a platform on the basis of which a ready-made iGaming website is created. This solution has a number of advantages:

Faster time to market

Developing custom solutions is a resource-intensive process. It takes a long time. With Turnkey solution you can quickly launch a working betting business.

Cost reduction

Creating a betting site from scratch comes with high costs. Using the Turnkey solution is a more cost-effective alternative, since the technical implementation is taken care of by the software supplier. This allows the business to focus on marketing and player acquisition, as well as address strategic business issues.

Support and maintenance

Another significant advantage of using a ready-made betting platform is the continuous technical support. After launching a betting site, such popular providers as BetB2B provide technical support for the project.

“Despite the fact that Turnkey solutions are a more expensive segment of services from iGaming solution providers, they may turn out to be more profitable in the long term,” BetB2B experts note, “This is due to the fact that companies reduce the costs of technical errors during the development of their own software solutions. They use a product that already works, which is time-tested and in line with current trends and trends.”

BetB2B Sportsbook: a simple solution for maximum flexibility

When it comes to adding value to an existing website, BetB2B's Sportsbook API is the perfect solution. This innovative tool is a plug-and-play system that easily integrates into your existing iGaming website.

Unlike complex integration solutions, the Sportsbook API can be used on any betting website and casino, be it a proprietary solution or a third-party platform.

BetB2B Sportsbook offers:

Accepting bets on more than 182 sports.

Popular sports, championships and team games collected in one place for betting before the start of the event (pre-match).

Live broadcasts of matches and graphical reports using the unique BetB2B Zone technology in real time.

“Match of the Day” - highlighting the main events of the day with a wide selection of odds.

“Players props” - selection of matches and possible results with favorable odds.

Over 3,000 events and upcoming games.

Support for statistics and match analytics.

Wide selection of betting odds.

Instantly accept sports bets from any device.

BetB2B Sportsbook is a simple, customizable and compatible solution that provides complete personalization of business management, providing additional features and flexibility in operation.

What to choose?

When choosing solutions, you must be guided by needs. Turnkey solution is ideal for beginners. For experienced betting market participants who already have an existing betting site, BetB2B Sportsbook may be suitable. It will allow you to expand your portfolio or integrate new options.

BetB2B is a universal supplier of ready-made solutions for creating and developing a business in the iGaming sector. Therefore, any choice will bring good results.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.