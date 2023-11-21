Arsenal forward Beth Mead has been recalled to the England squad for decisive Women’s Nations League matches after a year out with a serious knee injury.

Sarina Wiegman’s side host the Netherlands at Wembley on December 1 before taking on Scotland at Hampden Park four days later.

Mead, who won the Golden Boot in England’s victorious Euro 2022 campaign, suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury last November.

England are currently third in Group A1 of the Nations League, three points behind leaders the Netherlands and a point behind Belgium.

Scotland are bottom of the table with one point

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.