Arsenal forward Beth Mead has been recalled to the England squad for decisive Women’s Nations League matches after a year out with a serious knee injury.

Sarina Wiegman’s side host the Netherlands at Wembley on December 1 before taking on Scotland at Hampden Park four days later.

Mead, who won the Golden Boot in England’s victorious Euro 2022 campaign, suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury last November.

England are currently third in Group A1 of the Nations League, three points behind leaders the Netherlands and a point behind Belgium.

Scotland are bottom of the table with one point

