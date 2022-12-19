The 13th edition of the Nativity village, Bethlehem f’Għajnsielem, was inaugurated by Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri and Parliamentary Secretary Alison Zerafa Civelli at Ta’ Passi fields on December 13. It was blessed by Għajnsielem archpriest Frankie Bajada.

On entering the village, visitors are given a map, giving an overview of the set-up. Attractions include the carpenter and blacksmith’s dwellings, a bakery, a market selling fruit, fresh fish and vegetables, a tavern, a local crafts area and a barn.

Each dwelling is animated by whole families. A picnic area offers a unique surrounding for a Sunday family outing.

Bethlehem f’Għajnsielem is supported by the Għajnsielem local council, including mayor Kevin Cauchi. Project manager is Franco Ciangura.

Lelio Spiteri will be presenting a documentary on the village which comes to life on weekends and public holidays, and which will remain open until January 8.

For a schedule of events, visit ghajnsielem.com/bethlehem.

Photo: Charles Spiteri