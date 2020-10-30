COVID-19's latest victim is the animated nativity village Bethlehem f'Għajnsielem, which had become an annual event.

The village, spread over 20,000 square metres of land, offered visitors a naturalistic reproduction of the environs of Bethlehem and the nativity story.

The organisers said on Facebook on Friday that the 12th edition of the festival will not be taking place this year due to COVID-19 circumstances.

The decision, they said, was being taken to avoid risks especially since the event attracted thousands of visitors every year.

However, they hoped to return "with a bigger and better edition" next year.