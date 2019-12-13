The 11th edition of Bethlehem f’Għajnsielem, the animated Nativity village spread over 20,000 square metres of land, opens today. The ‘village’ will offer visitors a naturalistic reproduction of the environs of the sacred city of Bethlehem and the timeless Nativity story. It is brought to life by around 150 actors animating the crib and some 50 helpers.

Visitors will, among others, see horses turning mills, villagers going about their business, animals roaming in enclosed spaces and a poor, unknown couple tending to their new infant surrounded by a donkey and a cow in a grotto.

The village will remain open until January 8.