A Sicilian scout group, Ragusa 7, recently brought over the Bethlehem Peace Light to Malta and Gozo.

The Bethlehem Peace Light – the Eternal Flame – is traditionally lit by a child in the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, at the site of Christ’s birth, where a flame has been burning for centuries.

The light, symbolising peace, love and goodness, then begins its journey touring the upper parts of Austria, down through the country’s villages. The flame then makes its way to Vienna from where it passes through several European countries.

Over the past years, the Bethlehem Peace Light has been to 30 European countries and has even made its way to North America, Mexico and Canada.

The Eternal Flame has also been presented to Pope John Paul II, Pope Benedict XVI, former EU president Romano Prodi and other members of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

Currently in its 35th edition, the flame made its way to Sicily where, through the help of scouts and guides, it was passed on to churches, hospitals, old people homes, prisons and other places.

Upon arrival in Malta, the flame was taken to Mdina.

It was welcomed by scout groups, guide units and residents. The light was paraded through the main street of Mdina, accompanied by pipes and drums and the singing of Christmas carols.

On its way, the light was passed on to St Peter’s Monastery where the flame was placed next to the statue of Baby Jesus. The group, then marched on to the Carmelite Priory where a celebration consisting of Gospel reading was held.

Scouts and guides also renewed the Scout Promise and distributed the light to those present.

From Mdina, the light of peace was taken to Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary, followed by the celebration of Mass animated by the Ragusa 7 scouts and bagpipes and local scouts. The flame will remain at the sanctuary for the Christmas period.

Parishes, communities and families are being urged to share this light and take it home as the light that leads us to the Father.

The Bethlehem Peace Light will return to Italy on January 6.