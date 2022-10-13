The rivalry between Roma coach Jose Mourinho and his Real Betis counterpart Manuel Pellegrini has simmered down over recent years, but Thursday night’s clash in the Europa League is a potential flashpoint.

It’s a match where the Italian side are fighting to keep their footing in the competition, while Betis can potentially wrap up qualification with a win at Seville’s Benito Villamarin Stadium, where they have excelled this season.

Mourinho was appointed as Real Madrid coach in 2010 after president Florentino Perez sacked Pellegrini, controversially, after he secured a then club record total of 96 points in La Liga. It just wasn’t enough to beat Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona, who finished on 99.

