A Copa del Rey match between rivals Sevilla and Real Betis was abandoned on Saturday after Sevilla’s Joan Jordan was struck on the head by an object thrown from the crowd.

After a stoppage of around 45 minutes at the Benito Villamarin, the Spanish federation (RFEF) confirmed the last-16 game had been abandoned, with the score at 1-1. Jordan did not appear seriously hurt.

“The Copa del Rey knock-out match between Real Betis and Sevilla is suspended. The RFEF condemns all acts of violence on the pitch,” the federation said in a statement.

It will now be up to the federation to decide whether the game gets replayed or restarted, and how many Betis fans are allowed to attend.

