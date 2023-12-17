The animated Nativity village in Għajnsielem has gone live.

In its 14th edition, the village, launched by Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, is spread over 20,000 square metres of fields on a stretch of land known as Ta’ Passi.

The ‘village’ will offer visitors a naturalistic reproduction of the environs of the Bethlehem and the Nativity story. It is brought to life by around 150 actors animating the crib, helped by around 50 other people.

Visitors will, among others, see horses turning mills, villagers going about their business, animals roaming in enclosed spaces and a poor couple tending to its new infant surrounded by a donkey and a cow in a grotto.

The village will close on January 7 with the Adoration of the Magi.

The minister encouraged visitors to Gozo to visit the village.