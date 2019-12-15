So now we know. A month from now, our prime minister will be Chris Fearne or Robert Abela. Joseph Muscat will be banking on too much booze at Christmas to make that month a bit more bearable, but that’s almost by the by. The point is that there’s a semblance of light at the end of the tunnel.

There’s more than one reason why I’m keeping my fingers crossed for Fearne. Abela is priggish and creepy. He wears a constant half-smile without ever actually smiling. He prefixes everything he says with an ‘I believe’ or ‘Let me be clear’, when you know that his beliefs and clarity are about as authentic as one of Michelle Muscat’s epic swims.

He says he’s a self-made man who started from nowhere – an odd claim when you’re the son of a former President and heir to a thriving law firm. He’s also backed by some of the less savoury types in the Labour Party, which means that his victory would also be theirs, and our loss.

Fearne, on the other hand, is what it says on the tin. He doesn’t make an effort to be liked by all. In fact, I doubt he cares about being liked at all. Unlike, say, Silvio Parnis, Fearne is not in Parliament because he helps old people cross the street, halo of benevolence around his head at all times. He’s there because people see in him a doer and a man of competence and integrity.

Cautiously, I’m one of those people. Where I part ways is in my hope that Fearne will not, if elected, restore normality. Like the good doctor that he is, I trust he will recognise that what we are living is a symptom.

The present crisis may be terrible, but it’s also a blessing in (very effective, admittedly) disguise. It exposed the state of things under Muscat’s Best of Times. What we were living was a rotten hegemony, and it will take Fearne’s best efforts to avoid a relapse back to form. Not least because the rot suited many.

The clue, as it often is in this concrete-crazed country, is in the MDA. Last week, the Malta Developers’ Association issued a press release that mumbled a mealy-mouthed something about Muscat’s resignation and urged for a quick solution.

Speaking for myself, I do not want the kind of prosperity created by Dr Muscat to continue to be built on

A “return to normality and stability was essential”, it said, “so that the economic prosperity created by Dr Muscat can continue to be built on”.

Until a few weeks ago, and in its own words, the MDA was making hay. No wonder its members want the sun back from behind the clouds as quickly as possible. Their hope is that everything will go back to exactly what it was.

We’d be stupid to subscribe. The idea that Muscat’s virtues else were as pure as grace, and that his government carried the stamp of but one defect, is rubbish. We were not, as the MDA would have us believe, doing well.

Or rather some were. They included Yorgen Fenech, who had just taken delivery of a multi-million euro boat. They also included the Degiorgio brothers, who drove to the bank in glitzy cars every other week to deposit tens of thousands in cash.

Many more enjoyed that kind of doing well, because trickle-down has a nasty habit of clockworking exactly where it shouldn’t. Crookery is contagious, thus Daphne’s “crooks everywhere you look”.

Speaking for myself, I do not want the kind of prosperity created by Dr Muscat to continue to be built on. As I’m sure the MDA will be acutely aware, that kind of prosperity is built on a rabid laissez-faire that is as ready to turn a blind eye to corrupt planning practices as it is to Keith Schembri’s side-job as a barista at Castille.

Does that mean that absolutely nothing was good about the Best of Times? Of course not. At the risk of parroting rhetoric, it’s clear that there were many members of government who, warts and all, did a largely honest and useful job. These people will be Fearne’s hope, and his building blocks. On two conditions.

First, we must be patient. A quick return to normality would leave us with more of the same, just under a new management. It would give us a prime minister who shared a legacy, to the benefit of the rotten. We’d simply go back to the petrol stations in the middle of nowhere, the destruction and dust, the riots in the migrant centres, and so on.

We might even go back to the elimination of journalists who get in the way of big-money power. Schembri is not the only person in Malta who can make a good espresso.

Second, the Muscat rulebook must be consigned to a very hot and consuming bonfire. Its chapters were written in the language of a hypomorality that was not Labour’s generally, but rather of a few at the top who dangled the canard that anything goes, so long as it pays well and can be got away with long enough.

Those few seduced many of us into normalising the truly pathological. It was the price they expected us to pay for becoming, in Muscat’s words, a nation of ‘sinjuri żgħar’ (‘mini rich’) – sort of reduced clones of themselves, the super-rich. In the language of the times, Schembri, Mizzi and Muscat betrayed us all, in the name of normality.

mafalzon@hotmail.com