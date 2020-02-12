The close working relationship between SBC and Betsson Group has been further strengthened by the news that the iGaming giant is to sponsor both the CasinoBeats Malta and SBC Summit events.

Betsson has been an active participant in many previous SBC events, but has chosen to step up its involvement for the online casino conference and exhibition in Malta, where the company has its headquarters and is a major employer.

The international online casino, sportsbook and poker operator is a premium sponsor of CasinoBeats Malta 2020 and will have a large contingent of key personnel present at InterContinental Malta from March 24-26. They include a number of leading experts speaking at the conference, such as Ciara Nic Liam (director of product – gaming), Lena Nordin (chief HR officer) and Corinne Valletta (general counsel).

Betsson will also have a strong presence at the new global betting and gaming show, SBC Summit, which takes place in Barcelona on September 8-11.

In addition to being a sponsor of the event, Betsson will have a stand in the digital marketing zone at Fira de Barcelona and a prominent role in the conference, with a number of C-level team members set to take part in high-level panel sessions.

Jesper Svensson, CEO of Betsson Group, said: “These events both have strong agendas with topics ranging from innovation to regulation and compliance. We are in an ever-changing business, and to bring together talented people from different parts of the industry, share knowledge and discuss solutions to our challenges is something that Betsson is more than happy to support.

“CasinoBeats Malta has all the necessary ingredients to become part of the island’s yearly calendar of industry events. As the largest iGaming company on the island, we are pleased to be able to support such initiatives in Malta, further strengthening the island’s reputation as a true igaming hub. The SBC Summit in Barcelona also promises to become a key international event and we want to not only be part of it, but also support it with this sponsorship.”

Rasmus Sojmark, founder and CEO of SBC, said: “It is fantastic to have the support of one of Europe’s leading operators for CasinoBeats Malta and our new flagship SBC Summit.

“Betsson’s ongoing involvement in our events is further evidence that major players see them as great settings to share insights and learn from different perspectives on key industry issues, while also providing valuable opportunities to meet new contacts and do business.”

CasinoBeats Malta 2020 is the premier online casino conference and exhibition, where the 1,500 delegates can look forward to more than 100 expert speakers across six full-day content tracks, 40 exhibitors showcasing their latest innovations and exclusive networking events.

SBC Summit is the new global betting and gaming show, which will see 5,000 delegates from more than 60 countries gather in Barcelona to learn from 350 expert speakers discussing the latest developments in sportsbook, casino, payments, safer gambling and digital marketing.

The event also features an 18,000 square metre exhibition with more than 200 exhibitors, together with exclusive networking parties and the Sports Betting Hall of Fame induction ceremony.