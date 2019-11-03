Betsson Group has launched www.onebetsson.com – a brand new social impact website representing the next chapter in the group’s continuous efforts in social engagement and responsibility. The site outlines the gaming operator’s commitments, actions and initiatives taken to promote responsible gaming and how it contributes to society in the best way possible.

“At Betsson, we have always been involved in and contributed to the societies where we are located. Recently, we have taken this engagement to the next level – some 10 months ago, we launched a new global local community engagement strategy which saw the creation of location-based committees in all our offices across the globe. The new www.onebetsson.com site is a result of this concerted effort,” said Jesper Svensson, CEO for Betsson Operations.

These efforts are already being recognised by several industry establishments and, over the past few months, Betsson Group has been recognised as ‘Socially Responsible Operator of the Year’ at the International Gaming Awards 2019, ‘Company of the Year’ at the Women in Gaming, Diversity and Employee Wellbeing Awards 2019 and ‘Employer of the Year’ at the EGR Operator Awards 2019.

We have been at the forefront of responsible gaming

“We believe that by working together in a structured way, we as a company can make a bigger, social impact,” said Mr Svensson.

The website onebetsson.com primarily focuses on three main sections. The first, Responsible Gaming, provides details about tools that Betsson offers to ensure a safe, secure and fun experience for customers. It also provides several tips customers shall keep in mind in order to keep gambling at a fun and safe level.

The second section, Local Community Engagement, lists the key initiatives which the group supported and/or empowered employees to participate in to give back to the community. Among these, it showcases initiatives undertaken in Malta, Sweden, Estonia, Georgia and Hungary.

The third and final section, Partnerships, shows how Betsson Group collaborates with teams and individual athletes and entertainers in order to get involved in the sporting community and thus support local and international heroes.

“We have always been at the forefront of responsible gaming and corporate social responsibility and with this new website we are offering complete transparency in terms of social impact initiatives that we’re part of and hope that by doing so, others will follow suite,” said Mr Svensson added.

For more information, visit www.onebetsson.com.