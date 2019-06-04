People suffering from bone defects may soon have access to better implants, as experts from the University of Malta and Mater Dei Hospital are teaming up to address the shortcomings of current bone scaffolds on the market.

Entitled 'Biodegradable Iron for Orthopaedic Scaffold Applications – BioSA', this collaborative project will aim to develop an improved bone regeneration scaffold design with optimised characteristics.

Ideally scaffolds are not designed as one-size-fits-all but can also be custom-made for a specific patient

What are bone scaffolds?

Every year millions of patients all over the world undergo surgical procedures related to bone defect repair. With an ever-increasing life expectancy and the issues that come with a decaying skeleton, the number of interventions is on the increase.

Apart from this, patients experience bone defects – like fractures and losses to the bone - following certain surgeries and traumatic experiences. This is why orthopaedic surgeons are constantly looking for improved medical implants for the treatment of bone repair, the University of Malta said.

Bone scaffolds are porous implants that are used to fill significantly large defects. While the currently available solutions are suitable when implanted in non-load bearing areas, like the face, using a stronger material could result in a more attractive option when filling defects in load-bearing areas, like the bones found in legs.

Despite the fact that ceramic scaffolds are widely used, their tendency to break due to their brittle nature, has made them inadequate for use in bones that are subjected to sudden loading, while polymeric scaffolds lack the mechanical strength to be used in load-bearing applications. Metals, on the other hand, have the potential to exhibit the perfect balance between strength and toughness.

What’s the project all about?

The BioSA scaffold is being designed such that it corrodes at a controlled rate within the body, to match the rate at which the bone is healing. This aspect could result in reducing the necessity of a second surgical intervention to remove the implant after the bone has healed, the University said.

"The BioSA team is focused on understanding the corrosion behaviour of such an implant while also studying the effect that such an implant has on cells found in the bone. Through an innovative processing technique, based on the use of metal powders, the team also aims to gain control over the shape of the final scaffold. Accidents can happen to everyone and defects can be bigger than the body can heal naturally. So ideally scaffolds are not designed as one-size-fits-all but can also be custom-made for a specific patient," the University added.

The project is being led by Joseph Buhagiar, from the Department of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering, and also involves members from the surgical team at the Department of Orthopaedic, Trauma and Sports Medicine at Mater Dei Hospital under the coordination of Ray Gatt, as well as academics from various departments at the University of Malta.

Project BioSA is being funded by the Malta Council for Science and Technology through FUSION: R&I Technical Development Programme.